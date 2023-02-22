Submit Release
VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 7, 2023. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference Presentation Details

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, at 2:10 PM ET
Speaker: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer
Registration: Webcast Link
1-on-1: Meetings: March 7, 2023

The replay of the webcast will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the conference.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com 


