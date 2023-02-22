Integrated Security Services Market Expected to Reach USD 55.5 Billion by 2031 |Top Players such as -IBM, Optiv & Sophos

Integrated Security Services Market

Increasing investments in the research & development activities and rising technological advancements are increasing the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Integrated Security Services Market Expected to Reach USD 55.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -IBM, Optiv and Sophos." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global integrated security services market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 292 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32247

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of integrated security services and the cost efficiency of integrated security solutions are major growth factors for the market. In addition, the growing demand for integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) and solutions is the major growth factor for the integrated security services market.

The integrated security services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is segmented into compliance management, identity & access management, theft management, and others. On the basis of deployment mode, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. Based on enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. By industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32247

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as cloud integrated security technology offers numerous benefits for large enterprises, boosting growth of the industrial cloud market. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the integrated security services market forecast, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based services, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.

By type, the identity and access management segment acquired the largest market share of integrated security services market size in 2021 as these services help organizations secure their critical data and prevent unauthorized access. However, compliance management is expected to garner highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid adoption of regulatory guidelines in security services.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32247

Region-wise, North America dominated the integrated security services market forecast in 2021. This is attributed to increase in incidents of thefts, and cyber-attacks in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid digitalization and adoption of security systems in developing countries such as China and India.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the integrated security services market such as Broadcom, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DynTek, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Optiv Security Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Incorporated.

Procure Complete Report (292 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Key findings of the study

● By type, the identity and access management segment led the integrated security services industry in terms of revenue in 2021.

● By enterprise size, SMEs registered highest growth rate in integrated security services market analysis.

● By deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest integrated security services market share in 2021.

● By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Physical Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.