Football Market Share, Size ( CAGR 4% ), Growth, Top Companies and Analysis Till 2028
The global football market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising consumer health consciousness.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Football Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global football market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028. Football is an oval, air-inflated ball used to play a common sport involving two teams of 11 players. It is made of synthetic leather, such as polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It offers durability and enhanced participation comfort, accuracy, speed, and control and is hand-stitched, thermally bonded, or machine stitched. It has high air retention and water-resistant properties compared to training balls and can be used in harsh environmental conditions. Since playing football offers numerous benefits, such as reduced body fat, boosted strength, stamina, speed, and improved heart health, blood pressure, bone strength, and muscle mass, it is gaining immense traction across the globe.
Market Trends:
The global football market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising consumer health consciousness. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in awareness about the health benefits of engaging in outdoor sports activities, such as playing football. In line with this, the increasing participation of individuals in professional association football tournaments and leagues is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of customized footballs equipped with LED lights to improve their aesthetic appeal is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of high-quality stitching and durable footballs that promote easy shooting, handling, and passing of footballs has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, inflating consumer disposable incomes, product innovations, and significant infrastructure development of stadiums, parks, and clubs, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Football Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the football market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Adidas AG
• Baden Sports Inc.
• Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd. (Decathlon S.A.)
• Formative Sport
• Franklin Sports Inc.
• Nike Inc.
• Nivia Sports
• Puma SE (Artemis S.A)
• Select Sport A/S
• UMBRO (Iconix Brand Group)
• Wilson Sporting Goods Company (Amer Sports).
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global football market based on type, size, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Training Football
• Match Football
• Others
Breakup by Size:
• Size 1
• Size 2
• Size 3
• Size 4
• Size 5
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
