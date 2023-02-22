Blackstrap Molasses Market Research Report: Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand 2027

Its increasingly being used for animal feed, which is expected to boost the demand for blackstrap molasses

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled," Blackstrap Molasses Market by Form (Liquid and Powder), Application (Industrial fermentation, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027." According to the report, the global blackstrap molasses industry generated $12.88 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $18.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for molasses from the bakery sector as its cost is lower as compared to sugar, increase in production of alcoholic beverages, and changes in food habits and lifestyle preferences of people drive the growth of the global blackstrap molasses market. However, allergic reactions among people and reduced production of cane sugar hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in usage as sweetening agent and coloring agent in the food and beverage industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the blackstrap molasses industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Allied Old English, Inc., Crosby's Molasses and More, B&G Foods, Inc., Meridian Foods Limited, Zook Molasses Company, ED&F Man Liquid Products UK Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., Domino Specialty Ingredients, and Buffalo Molasses.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global blackstrap molasses market, and is expected to maintain its leadership statusthroughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the lower cost of transportation as compared to the powdered form. The transportation cost of liquid form is four times lower than that of the powdered form. However, the powder segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. This is due topreference from the pharmaceutical and food services sectors for ease in handling.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

North America to grow at the highest growth rate

Based on region, North America is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is duerise in the bakery and confectionery sector in the US region and surge in adoption of the plant-based ingredients in food and beverages. However, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share based on revenue with nearly two-fifths of the global blackstrap molasses market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed toincrease in purchasing power, changes in lifestyle & eating habits of people, high demand from the bakery sector, and rise in number of fast-food chains.

According to blackstrap molasses market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment was valued at $8,199 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $11,179.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand of blackstrap molasses from the industrial segment where massive amount of blackstrap molasses is getting demanded. The selling of blackstrap molasses is mainly through business to business process. Furthermore, increasing consumption of the blackstrap molasses in the households is likely surge the growth of the blackstrap molasses market through various offline distribution channels including retail stores, supermarket, hypermarkets, pharmacy, and specialty stores.

