The Treasures People Find Along The Way Chasing Their Dreams
The not so accidental friendship.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaching dreams and overcoming fears sounds so amazing. But in reality, it’s easier said than done. It’s expected and common for people to settle for less, or just give up. However, there are really few that strive harder than anyone else pursuing their ambitions. Some just need a little help from friends.
“The Adventures of Marvin and Spinster” written by Vincent Staschiak was published in the year 2022 month of June. The book tells about the wonderful magic of friendship and fate all ages will surely enjoy.
The story revolves around the two characters and their heartwarming friendship. A bird named Marvin is ironically afraid of heights, given the fact that he could fly. Along the way, he finds himself a friend named Spinster who happens to be a spider. As they journey together both of them helped each other achieve their dreams and overcome their fears.
Amazon reader Stephanie Harris left a review saying “This is an amazing book for children. I have now read this story to my child multiple times, they love it.”. The story promotes and encourages the value of good friends, and most of them eventually becomes part of the family.
A good reminder that anyone can become who they want to be and achieve their dreams. For those who feel down and discouraged, maybe just a little pat on the back or a few nice words will push and fire up the motivation.
Enjoy or encourage a child or a child at heart, get this book now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
