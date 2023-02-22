Automotive Chassis System Market : Front Axle, Rear Axle and Active Kinematics Control Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive chassis system market size was valued at $76,373 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $120,510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global automotive chassis system market in 2017, while Russia is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in Europe during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and rising innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems fuel the growth of the global automotive chassis system market. In addition, rise in automobile production boosts the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw material are expected to hinder the growth of the global market. In addition, decreasing vehicle ownership due to increasing shared mobility restricts the growth of the market. On the contrary, rising electric vehicle production and development of ultra-light chassis systems are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the automotive chassis system market.

Key Findings of the Automotive Chassis System Market:

The control arms segment in components generated the highest revenue for the global automotive chassis system market in 2017.

In 2017, rear axle segment was the highest revenue contributor to the chassis system market.

Cars segment in the vehicle was the highest revenue contributor of 2017 in the vehicle type category.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp.

