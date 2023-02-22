Network Automation Market Share, Size ( CAGR 21.50% ), Growth, Top Companies and Analysis Till 2027
The escalating adoption of smart connected devices is one of the primary factors driving the network automation market.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Network Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global network automation market reached a value of US$ 13.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Network automation represents the process of using software to automate the operating, managing, and testing of physical and virtual devices. It uses various solutions, including virtualization, managed services, network automation tools, etc. Network automation also applies programmable logic to manage network resources and services, which assist in maximizing the efficiency of the network. It aids in building reliable networks, gaining network visibility, enhancing operational speed, managing manual tasks, etc. As a result, network automation finds widespread applications across several industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunication, etc.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-automation-market/requestsample
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Market Trends:
The escalating adoption of smart connected devices is one of the primary factors driving the network automation market. Besides this, the process simplifies and scales up the network operations by reducing configuration errors, which is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating concerns about cloud security and the increasing demand for network automation across business organizations to minimize the risk of data theft are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve troubleshooting and identify inefficiencies and irregularities through real-time data monitoring, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the rising need for high-resolution and quality videos and the growing popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences toward remote working solutions are expected to bolster the network automation market in the coming years.
Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://bit.ly/3qOePZH
Network Automation Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the network automation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• AppViewX Inc.
• BMC Software Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Extreme Networks Inc.
• Fujitsu Limited
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Juniper Networks Inc.
• Micro Focus International PLC
• Netbrain Technologies Inc.
• Solarwinds Corporation
• Vmware Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global network automation market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, network type, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Component:
• Solution
o Network Automation Tools
o SD-WAN and Network
o Virtualization
o Internet-Based Networking
• Services
o Professional Service
o Managed Service
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-size Enterprises
Breakup by Network Type:
• Physical
• Virtual
• Hybrid
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• IT and Telecom
• Manufacturing
• Energy and Utility
• Banking and Financial Services
• Education
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5221&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Neem Extract Market
High-End Accelerometer Market
Histology and Cytology Market
Water Cooler Market: http://bit.ly/3SjPAv0
Neuromodulation Market: http://bit.ly/3xOKc9u
About IMARC Group:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Media Contact:
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address: 134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here