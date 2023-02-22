Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market to hit USD 18.32 Bn by 2029, Supply Chain Analysis, Market Size and Share

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a Material and chemical business research firm has published a market intelligence report on the “ Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market ”, which uses a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis to draw inferences in the report. The total market opportunity for Carbon Fiber Prepreg was USD 8.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 10.42 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 18.32 Bn by 2029. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size.



Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 8.29 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 18.32 Bn. CAGR 10.42 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 277 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Resin Type and End-Use Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Developing advanced software tools for the development of the carbon fiber prepreg product to create Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market growth opportunities

To automate the engineering process various advanced carbon fiber prepreg software tools are being developed. During the manufacturing and designing stages of carbon fiber prepreg, these tools identify and solve problems incurred. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increasing adoption of green energy sources with rapid industrialization. The major challenge for the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market growth is the high cost required for research and development.

The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market in the Europe region dominated the global market by holding a 49 percent share in 2021

The Europe region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. In the region, the maximum share is held by the aerospace industry due to the presence of a large aerospace industry in the UK. The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing automotive and aerospace industries in the region. The demand for carbon fiber prepreg in the production of the wind turbine blade is increasing due to rising wind energy installation, especially in India and China.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Phenolic

Thermoplastic

Bismaleimide (BMI)

Polyimide

Others

During the forecast period, the Epoxy segment is expected to dominate the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market. This growth is majorly due to the high demand for Epoxy due to its strength and lightweight, Utilization of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites in a wide range of products such as sports equipment, vehicles and body armor.

By End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Sports & Recreation

Automotive

Others



In 2021, Aerospace & Defense segment held the largest Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market share. The aerospace sector generated around USD 700 billion in sales in 2020. The wide adoption of carbon fiber prepreg in this segment is for the production of airplanes and helicopters in order to enhance their sustainability and safety. The global Carbon Fiber Prepreg is also driven by its increasing use in the automotive sector. In the automotive sector, the use of carbon fiber prepreg arises due to the increasing preference for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles. It is also used for manufacturing automobile components such as wheel arches, seats, bumpers, brake ducts and splitters.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Key Competitors include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (US)

ACP Composites, Inc (US)

Park Aerospace Corp (US)

Isola Corp (US)

Zoltek Companies, Inc. (US)

Barrday Corporation (US)

Axiom Materials (US)

TCR Composites (US)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (US)

PRF Composite Materials (UK)

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd (UK)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

SGL Group (Germany)

3A Associate Incorporated (India)

Kineco (India)

GMS Composites (Australia)

Hankuk Carbon (South Korea)

Solvay (Belgium)

Holding company "Composite" (Russia)

North Thin Ply Technology (Poland)

Gurit Holding Ag (Switzerland)

Royal Tencate N.V. (Netherlands)

Key questions answered in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market are:

What is Carbon Fiber Prepreg?

Which segment is expected to drive the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

What are the major challenges that the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

Which regions are expected to offer various opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market growth?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2021)

Market Size, Share & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin type, End-use Industry and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

