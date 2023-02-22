Smart-Connected Wallets Sales Estimated to Hit USD 550 Million by 2033, Increased Smartphone Adoption Gaining Traction: Fact.MR Report

Heightened security concerns, expanding usage of connected technologies, and growing disposable income are driving the global market for smart-connected wallets

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart-connected wallets market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 550 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%, from 2022 to 2032, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



A smart-connected wallet is a smartphone-connected wallet that helps users protect cash and debit & credit cards from theft. A smart-connected wallet also enables the user to track their wallet via GPS. In addition to these functions, many smart-connected wallets include a built-in power bank, thief detection camera, Wi-Fi hotspot, and other advanced features.

Increasing smartphone adoption and rising internet penetration in developing and developed countries are accelerating the growth of the global smart-connected wallets market. Aside from that, increased instances of wallet theft are propelling the global market. The rising use of credit and debit cards has raised security concerns about wallet theft and card fraud. This factor is contributing to the growth of the global smart-connected wallets market.

Furthermore, rising customer knowledge of the benefits of smart-connected wallets over other wallets, such as GPS tracking, RFID protection, and others, is boosting market expansion. RFID integration in wallets aids in data security. RFID in wallets inhibits radio waves, making it impossible to access the card.

To attract new customers, market players are investing more in product development operations and providing unique items. As a result, the market is experiencing the introduction of new and creative smart-connected wallet features such as fingerprint authentication and upgraded interiors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global smart-connected wallets market is worth US$ 280 million in 2023

Worldwide demand for smart-connected wallets is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is projected to reach US$ 550 million by 2033.

Demand for Wi-Fi-enabled smart-connected wallets is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market was valued at US$ 80 million in 2022.

Online sales of smart-connected wallets are expected to drive market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is extremely consolidated due to the existence of a few prominent international and regional players. Key players in the smart-connected wallets market are competing on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, product benefits, and product quality. To remain competitive in the global market, vendors must develop innovative product manufacturing procedures and new products.

Moreover, many start-ups are focusing on new developments in the use of materials as well as product design.

Alipay+, a digital payments network, partnered with Asian mobile payment providers to launch smart-connected wallets and digital wallets in South Korea in September 2022.

Tags Mate's released AirTag Smart Wallet in October 2021, which combines Apple's AirTag encryption with the sleek appearance of a credit cardholder.

Ekster launched the world's first voice-activated smart wallet in March 2021, a wallet with quick card access, Crowd-GPS monitoring, and RFID blocking, all wrapped in environmentally friendly leather.



Key Companies Profiled

Aid Technology Ltd

Baggizmo

Arista Vault

MYKEY Lab

Blockchain App Factory

Garry17

NXT-ID Inc

Neutvault

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global smart-connected wallets market and is projected to continue during the forecast period. The United States is leading the North American market due to the presence of prominent players in the county. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific and Europe is witnessing considerable growth.

Smart-Connected Wallets Industry Research Segmentation

By Type : Wi-Fi Bluetooth

By Material : Metallic Non-metallic

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart-connected wallets market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), material (metallic, non-metallic), and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

