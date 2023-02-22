Global-e Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border ecommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 as well as the outlook for the first quarter and the full year 2023.

“We are pleased with the strong results we are reporting to you today for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, with 69% growth for the quarter and strong 67% growth in total revenues for the full year, with many new clients going live across multiple geographies, and with further deepening of the collaboration with our strategic partners,” said Amir Schlachet, CEO of Global-e. “Despite the volatile and challenging market headwinds we witnessed in 2022 and the ongoing uncertainties in macro conditions going into 2023, we remain extremely optimistic regarding the long-term growth prospects of our market and believe we are best positioned to continue our strong growth within it well into the future.”

Q 4 202 2 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $839 million, an increase of 66% year over year

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $839 million, an increase of 66% year over year Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $139.9 million, an increase of 69% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $62.8 million and fulfillment services revenue was $77 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $57.8 million, an increase of 77% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $55.8 million

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $57.8 million, an increase of 77% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $55.8 million Non-GAAP gross margin 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 41.3%, an increase of 180 basis points from 39.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 39.9%

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 41.3%, an increase of 180 basis points from 39.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 39.9% Adjusted EBITDA 3 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.8 million compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.8 million compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.5 million

FY 202 2 Financial Results

GMV 1 for the full year was $2,450 million, an increase of 69% year over year

for the full year was $2,450 million, an increase of 69% year over year Revenue for the full year was $409.0 million, an increase of 67% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $181.9 million and fulfillment services revenue was $227.1 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 for the full year was $167.9 million, an increase of 84% year over year. GAAP gross profit for the full year was $158.2 million

for the full year was $167.9 million, an increase of 84% year over year. GAAP gross profit for the full year was $158.2 million Non-GAAP gross margin 2 for the full year was 41.1%, an increase of 380 basis points from 37.3% in 2021. GAAP gross margin for the full year was 38.7%

for the full year was 41.1%, an increase of 380 basis points from 37.3% in 2021. GAAP gross margin for the full year was 38.7% Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the full year was $48.7 million compared to $32.4 million in 2021

for the full year was $48.7 million compared to $32.4 million in 2021 Net loss for the full year was $195.4 million

Recent Business Highlights

Throughout 2022, our existing merchant base continued to stay and grow with us, as reflected in our annual GDR rate of over 98% and NDR rate of 130%



Continued to launch with many more brands across geographies and verticals we operate in, including:

British luxury brand All Saints , French brand ba&sh , celebrity-led footwear brand of the singer Katy Perry , and fast-growing US apparel brands Dolls Kill and Cuts Clothing Innovative footwear brand Ancient Greek Sandals , our first ever merchant based in Greece Pure Hair and H2 Hub in Australia and Singapore, respectively, continuing our expansion in the APAC region Three new LVMH maisons – BVLGARI, Chaumet and Moyn a t – continuing our expansion within the luxury vertical in general and within the LVMH group in particular

Went live with Disney EU after its launch was delayed from Q4, representing a major expansion of our relationship with Disney

after its launch was delayed from Q4, representing a major expansion of our relationship with Disney Continued to strengthen the US-outbound market US outbound sales were up 163% in the fourth quarter year over year, driven by our accelerated penetration into the US market as well as the high share of US outbound activity at Borderfree

Penetration efforts into new markets starting to show initial positive results While still only 3% in share, APAC and the Middle East outbound revenues in the fourth quarter have grown almost 8X year-over-year

Strategic partnership with Shopify remains well on track Direct (3P) - acceleration in merchants going live using the new native integration, as this is now the default integration for any new Shopify-based merchant White-label (1P) - alpha trials successfully completed, with Shopify recently extending early access to another subset of relevant merchants

Post-merger integration process of Borderfree continues to progress as planned

Renewed global strategic partnership agreement with DP/DHL for an additional three-year period

Q1 2023 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing first quarter and full year guidance as follows:

Q1 2023 FY 2023 (in millions) GMV(1) $645 - $675 $3,360 - $3,520 Revenue $108 - $114 $557 - $584 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $9.5 - $12.5 $66 - $74



Given the macro environment uncertainty, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.



1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Conference Call Information

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453 International Toll: 1-201-389-0920



A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-E’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:



Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit excluding amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues

Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, merger related contingent consideration and acquisition related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses the Non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e’s board of directors concerning its financial performance. The Non-GAAP measures are used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends.

Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non -GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements or information regarding Global-e’s expectations, operations, strategy and Global-e’s projected revenue and other future financial and operational results or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to attract new merchants; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to compete in our industry; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform to meet those needs; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; costs related to being a public company; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and related vaccination roll out efforts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Global- e Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com

Investor Contact:

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

IR@global-e.com

+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:

Headline Media

Garrett Krivicich

Globale@headline.media

+1 786-233-7684





Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) Period Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,623 $ 165,033 Short-term deposits 41,985 46,353 Accounts receivable, net 9,185 16,424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,568 51,904 Marketable securities 18,464 16,813 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 57,635 78,125 Total current assets 622,460 374,652 Property and equipment, net 3,269 10,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,108 19,718 Long term deposits 2,219 3,225 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 1,314 1,825 Deferred tax assets - 171 Other assets, noncurrent 213 3,739 Commercial agreement asset 196,544 282,963 Goodwill and other intangible assets - 466,024 Total long-term assets 223,667 787,948 Total assets $ 846,127 $ 1,162,600 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,064 $ 52,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,358 75,990 Funds payable to Customers 57,635 78,125 Short term operating lease liabilities 2,517 3,245 Total current liabilities 131,574 209,580 Long-term liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities - 6,558 Long term operating lease liabilities 18,803 16,579 Other long-term liabilities - 1,762 Total liabilities $ 150,377 $ 234,479 Shareholders’ deficit: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 823,550 1,253,093 Accumulated comprehensive income (159 ) (1,926 ) Accumulated deficit (127,641 ) (323,046 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity 695,750 928,121 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 846,127 $ 1,162,600





Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 82,717 139,865 $ 245,274 409,049 Cost of revenue 50,062 84,023 153,841 250,871 Gross profit 32,655 55,842 91,433 158,178 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,298 23,698 29,761 81,206 Sales and marketing 36,717 52,592 104,687 206,100 General and administrative 7,830 14,659 22,643 60,196 Total operating expenses, net 54,845 90,949 157,091 347,502 Operating profit (loss) (22,190 ) (35,107 ) (65,658 ) (189,324 ) Financial expenses (income), net 658 217 8,570 12,093 Loss before income taxes (22,848 ) (35,324 ) (74,228 ) (201,417 ) Income tax (benefit) expenses (357 ) (6,853 ) 705 (6,012 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (22,491 ) (28,471 ) $ (74,933 ) (195,405 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.15 ) (0.18 ) $ (0.74 ) (1.24 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 149,283,090 160,589,413 101,737,026 157,691,173





Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) $ (22,491 ) $ (28,471 ) $ (74,933 ) $ (195,405 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 121 570 331 1,585 Share-based compensation expense 3,919 9,112 12,001 38,909 Commercial agreement asset 29,406 37,433 84,298 149,047 Amortization of intangible assets - 6,473 - 27,833 Short term deposit revaluation - (291 ) - (291 ) Long term deposit revaluation 24 (214 ) 24 (931 ) Accounts receivable (5,301 ) (4,731 ) (5,591 ) 2,662 Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,054 ) (5,813 ) (23,239 ) (2,685 ) Funds receivable (15,661 ) 8,874 (29,272 ) 17,097 Long-term receivables - (1,734 ) - (1,279 ) Funds payable to customers 21,201 7,517 23,143 17,736 Operating lease ROU assets 599 1,121 1,382 3,253 Deferred contract acquisition costs (149 ) (77 ) (814 ) (761 ) Accounts payable 6,402 17,873 5,007 16,648 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,475 21,440 17,926 20,531 Deferred tax liabilities (138 ) (7,999 ) (90 ) (8,178 ) Operating lease liabilities 478 (369 ) (437 ) (4,359 ) Impairment of marketable securities 140 11 140 73 Warrants liabilities to preferred shares - - 5,872 - Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 23,971 60,724 15,748 81,485 Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (652 ) - (2,806 ) (8,298 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 491 200 748 8,110 Purchases of short-term investments (191 ) - (117,185 ) (91,967 ) Purchases of long-term investments (86 ) - (20 ) - Proceeds from short-term investments 41,257 21,489 81,657 87,889 Purchases of property and equipment (2,259 ) (370 ) (2,883 ) (8,352 ) Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired - (7,519 ) - (317,483 ) Net cash used in investing activities 38,560 13,800 (40,489 ) (330,101 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares 15 15 529 73 Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in IPO, net of issuance costs - - 396,494 - Proceeds from exercise of share options 598 127 1,584 1,166 Net cash provided by financing activities 613 142 398,607 1,239 Net Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 63,144 74,666 373,866 (247,377 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 395,755 136,856 85,033 458,899 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 458,899 $ 211,522 $ 458,899 $ 211,522





Global-E Online Ltd. SELECTED OTHER DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 504,919 839,460 1,449,299 2,450,224 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 11,829 21,755 32,424 48,703 Revenue by Category Service fees 35,499 43 % 62,835 45 % 96,659 39 % 181,887 44 % Fulfillment services 47,218 57 % 77,030 55 % 148,615 61 % 227,162 56 % Total revenue $ 82,717 100 % $ 139,865 100 % $ 245,274 100 % $ 409,049 100 % Revenue by merchant outbound region United Kingdom 37,443 45 % 48,069 34 % 113,835 47 % 146,562 36 % United States 24,373 29 % 64,100 46 % 71,095 29 % 173,967 43 % European Union 20,019 24 % 23,453 17 % 58,177 23 % 78,491 19 % Israel 405 0 % 458 0 % 1,052 0 % 1,357 0 % Other 477 1 % 3,785 3 % 1,115 0 % 8,672 2 % Total revenue $ 82,717 100 % $ 139,865 100 % $ 245,274 100 % $ 409,049 100 %

(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table





Global-E Online Ltd. RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) Gross Profit 32,655 55,842 91,433 158,178 Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue - 1,917 - 9,743 Non-GAAP gross profit 32,655 57,759 91,433 167,921



