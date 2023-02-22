CCC to Supply Argentina with Aerial Firefighting Services from Coulson Aviation

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has signed a CDN $6.8 million-dollar government to government (G2G) contract with Argentina’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MAyDS). It will supply the services of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter through Coulson Aviation, a leading Canadian aerial firefighting company, to meet Argentina’s needs for a period of 4 months starting in January 2023. The CH-47 Chinook helicopter can drop loads of 10,000 liters of water on a single pass, enabling the Argentine government to quickly respond to large scale wildfires.



This G2G contract comes as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CCC and MAyDS to bring Canadian firefighting expertise and technology to Argentina and is financed by Argentina’s National Fire Management Program (Servicio Nacional del Manejo del Fuego – PNMF), which supports the monitoring, prevention and management of the country's fire emergencies.

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. Through CCC’s International Prime Contractor service, the Government of Canada brings qualified Canadian companies to meet the needs of government buyers around the world. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

To learn more about G2G contracting or Canada’s firefighting capabilities, contact the CCC team.

QUOTES

“The 10,000 liter capacity CH-47 is not only the largest payload commercially available helicopter, it’s also one of the fastest. We have been operating this fleet type worldwide with excellent serviceability and look forward to demonstrating its capabilities to the Argentine Government.” – Britton Coulson, President and COO, Coulson Group





“As a country with almost 362 million hectares of forests, Canada understands the importance of protecting this valuable natural resource and stands ready to share firefighting expertise and technology with Argentina.” – Reid Sirrs, Canadian Ambassador to Argentina.





“For over 75 years, our government to government contracting approach has connected qualified Canadian companies to government buyers around the world. We’re pleased to further this tradition by connecting Coulson Aviation and the government of Argentina through a G2G contract.​” – Wilson Pearce, Senior Director, Global Business Development Operations, Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC)



QUICK FACTS

Canada and Argentina have enjoyed uninterrupted diplomatic relations since 1940

Bilateral trade between Canada and Argentina was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, up 42% from 2020. Canadian exports to Argentina were valued at nearly $355.6 million in 2021, up 46.7% from 2020.

In September 2019, Coulson, in partnership with CCC, signed an agreement with the Bolivian government to supply eighteen crew members along with three helicopters, including two Sikorsky S-61 helicopters and a custom Chinook CH-47D. Coulson became the first Canadian company to send aircraft and their crews to combat fires in the Bolivian Amazon rainforest.



ABOUT CANADIAN COMMERCIAL CORPORATION (CCC)

We are Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada's designated ​contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit www.ccc.ca/en/ .

