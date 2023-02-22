Construction Chemicals Market Share, Size ( CAGR 6.20% ), Growth, Top Companies and Analysis Till 2027
The market is primarily driven by the expanding construction industry across the globe. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Construction Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global construction chemicals market reached a value of US$ 36.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 53.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027. Construction chemicals are specialized chemical compounds mixed with cement, concrete and mortar to improve their existing properties and hold the construction material together. They are manufactured with natural and synthetic resins, waxes, and solvents and are available in resin, oil, and organic chemical-based variant. They also enhance heat reflectance, bond strength, moisture retention, and sound insulation properties of various materials. Owing to these properties, construction chemicals, such as concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, asphalt modifiers, and waterproofing agents, find extensive applications across the construction industry.
Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the expanding construction industry across the globe. In addition, the rising adoption of ready-to-mix concrete (RMC) for constructing tunnels, roads, bridges, and dams is contributing to market growth. Besides this, construction contractors are widely utilizing concrete admixtures to improve the properties of hardened concrete, reduce construction costs, and ensure better quality during mixing, placing, curing, and transporting. This, coupled with the introduction of innovative products such as the development of green cement manufactured utilizing sustainable materials, is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising disposable incomes of consumers, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote infrastructural development, and the increasing repair and refurbishment activities are other factors creating a positive market outlook across the globe.
Construction Chemicals Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the construction chemicals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• 3M Company
• ACC Limited (Holcim Group)
• Arkema S.A.
• BASF SE
• Conmix Ltd
• Dow Inc.
• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
• GCP Applied Technologie Inc. (Standard Industries Inc.)
• Mapei S.p.A
• Nouryon Holding B.V.
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• RPM International Inc.
• Sika AG.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global construction chemicals market based on type, application and region.
Breakup by Types:
• Concrete Admixtures
• Waterproofing and Roofing
• Repair
• Flooring
• Sealants and Adhesives
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
