SEMS dominates esophageal stents market as hospitals hold largest share, but outpatient procedures drive growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐„๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ ๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ is a device placed through the constricted area of the esophagus that allows food to pass from the mouth to the stomach. It is mainly a flexible mesh tube, most commonly used to treat malignant dysphagia.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the esophageal stents market include high demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing incidence of esophageal cancer, malignant & benign disorders, rising number of surgical procedures, and technological developments in R&D activities. However, factors such as high costs and stringent approval process as these are highly specialized devices may impede the market growth.

The esophageal stents market is a growing sector of the medical device industry that provides treatment for a variety of esophageal conditions such as esophageal cancer, strictures, and other obstructions. The introduction of advanced novel products such as biodegradable esophageal stents and nitinol-based self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) by key vendors is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Biodegradable esophageal stents are designed to be absorbed by the body over time, reducing the risk of long-term complications and the need for further procedures. Nitinol-based SEMS are designed to expand and provide support for the esophagus without the need for surgical intervention, making them a popular choice for patients who are not surgical candidates.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. ELLA - CS

3. s.r.o.

4. Cook Group Incorporated

5. Merit Medical Systems

6. M.I.TECH

7. BVM Medical Limited

8. ENDO-FLEX GmbH

9. Taewoong Medical Co.

10. AndraTec GmbH

11. and C. R. Bard

โ€ƒ๐„๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ ๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The esophageal stents market is segmented by product, end-user, and region.

๐๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, the market is divided into self-expandable metallic stents (SEMS) and self-expanding plastic stents (SEPS). SEMS are made of metals such as nitinol, stainless steel, and cobalt-chromium alloys and are preferred for their longer-term durability and better resistance to compression. SEPS, on the other hand, are made of plastic and are generally used in short-term applications.

๐๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals hold the largest market share, as they are the primary facilities where esophageal stent implantation procedures are performed. Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers are expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to the increasing trend of outpatient procedures.

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, the market is segmented into ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€. ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š holds the largest market share due to the high prevalence of esophageal cancer and other esophageal diseases in the region. Europe follows closely behind, with a significant market share driven by an aging population and increasing incidence of esophageal cancer. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of esophageal cancer in countries such as China and India. LAMEA is expected to witness moderate growth due to the lack of awareness and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in the region.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is the current size of the esophageal stents market, and what is its expected growth rate in the near future?

2. What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges in the esophageal stents market, and how are they impacting market growth?

3. Which product type (SEMS or SEPS) is expected to dominate the esophageal stents market, and why?

4. Which end-user (hospitals, clinics, or ambulatory surgical centers) is expected to witness the highest growth in the esophageal stents market, and why?

5. Which region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, or LAMEA) is expected to dominate the esophageal stents market, and why?

6. What are the key trends and developments in the esophageal stents market, and how are they shaping the competitive landscape?

7. Who are the key players in the esophageal stents market, and what are their market shares and strategies for growth?

8. What are the major applications of esophageal stents, and how are they expected to evolve over time?

9. What are the regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies for esophageal stents, and how are they impacting market growth?

10. What are the future opportunities and challenges in the esophageal stents market, and how are market players preparing for them?

