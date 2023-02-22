Hemp Seeds Market Growth Rate (CAGR of 11.5%), Size, Top Companies, Statistics, Demand and Forecast By 2027
The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global hemp seeds market size reached US$ 830 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,550 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2022-2027.
Hemp seeds are small, edible seeds obtained from the hemp tree, which belongs to the Cannabis sativa family. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamin E and B-6, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-6s and -3s. Also, hemp seeds offer mild psychosomatic properties as they contain a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Consequently, they help with neurological diseases, reduce the risk of heart diseases, decrease inflammation, and improve skin diseases.
Hemp Seeds Market Trends:
The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and various sleeping disorders is escalating the consumption of hemp seeds, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, hemp seeds are being increasingly used in the formulation of skin care products as they help to protect the skin from pollutants, dryness and itchiness. This is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• BAFA Neu GmbH
• Canah International Srl
• Deep Nature Project GmbH
• GFR Ingredients Inc.
• Green Source Organics Inc.
• Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)
• HempFlax Group B.V.
• Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.
• Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)
• Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
• Navitas LLC
• North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.
• Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global mobile payment market based on source, form, packaging, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Source:
• Conventional
• Organic
Breakup by Form:
• Whole Hemp Seed
• Hulled Hemp Seed
• Hemp Seed Oil
• Hemp Protein Powder
• Others
Breakup by Packaging:
• Pouches
• Jars
• Tins
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Food & Beverages
• Nutritional Supplements
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
