Hemp Seeds Market Growth Rate (CAGR of 11.5%), Size, Top Companies, Statistics, Demand and Forecast By 2027

Hemp Seeds Market

The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐‡๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐’๐ž๐ž๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global hemp seeds market size reached US$ 830 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,550 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2022-2027.Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemp-seeds-market/requestsample Hemp seeds are small, edible seeds obtained from the hemp tree, which belongs to the Cannabis sativa family. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamin E and B-6, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-6s and -3s. Also, hemp seeds offer mild psychosomatic properties as they contain a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Consequently, they help with neurological diseases, reduce the risk of heart diseases, decrease inflammation, and improve skin diseases.Hemp Seeds Market Trends:The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and various sleeping disorders is escalating the consumption of hemp seeds, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, hemp seeds are being increasingly used in the formulation of skin care products as they help to protect the skin from pollutants, dryness and itchiness. This is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3222&method=1 Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.โ€ข BAFA Neu GmbHโ€ข Canah International Srlโ€ข Deep Nature Project GmbHโ€ข GFR Ingredients Inc.โ€ข Green Source Organics Inc.โ€ข Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)โ€ข HempFlax Group B.V.โ€ข Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.โ€ข Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)โ€ข Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.โ€ข Navitas LLCโ€ข North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.โ€ข Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global mobile payment market based on source, form, packaging, application and distribution channel.Breakup by Source:โ€ข Conventionalโ€ข OrganicBreakup by Form:โ€ข Whole Hemp Seedโ€ข Hulled Hemp Seedโ€ข Hemp Seed Oilโ€ข Hemp Protein Powderโ€ข OthersBreakup by Packaging:โ€ข Pouchesโ€ข Jarsโ€ข Tinsโ€ข OthersBreakup by Application:โ€ข Food & Beveragesโ€ข Nutritional Supplementsโ€ข Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Cosmeticsโ€ข OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarketsโ€ข Convenience Storesโ€ข Specialty Storesโ€ข Online Storesโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ & ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3222&flag=C Key highlights of the report:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports by IMARC Group:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.