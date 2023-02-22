Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,560 in the last 365 days.

Despite the war, Ukraine still remains attractive for investment - Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the full-scale war is over, many foreign private investors will appear in Ukraine, despite logistical obstacles and problems with infrastructure, Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum, is confident:

"Indeed, Ukraine has high investment attractiveness. The large number of applications received by the government regarding future investments in the country is a definite proof of this, as well as the steps taken by the state, in particular the legislative changes to support large investors in terms of reducing taxes, etc. But, most likely, Ukraine will become a destination for investments after the war ends."

According to Alona Lebedieva, the legal regulation itself is a priority factor for attracting foreign investments to the country:
"Foreign investors should feel secure on the territory of Ukraine, from the legal point of view. That is, I believe that the issue of an investor being protected is of priority. Corruption, lack of transparency of actions in the country are all factors that will create major obstacles for attracting investment, and therefore should be avoided. Otherwise, we will not be able to count on a quick recovery and stable growth."

Among the main sectors that can draw the greatest interest of foreign investors, as Alona Lebedieva noted, there are three key ones: "In my opinion, the most attractive sectors for investors today are infrastructure, agriculture and security business."

Aurum Group is a Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group. The Group's enterprises are located in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and the city of Kyiv.

As it was previously reported, 5 industrial enterprises of Aurum Group, located in Luhansk region, and all agricultural sector enterprises in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were under occupation, nevertheless, the company continues to work in the territories controlled by Ukraine, paying taxes and paying salaries to employees in full.

Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Despite the war, Ukraine still remains attractive for investment - Alona Lebedieva

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.