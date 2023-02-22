Despite the war, Ukraine still remains attractive for investment - Alona Lebedieva
KYIV, UKRAINE, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the full-scale war is over, many foreign private investors will appear in Ukraine, despite logistical obstacles and problems with infrastructure, Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum, is confident:
"Indeed, Ukraine has high investment attractiveness. The large number of applications received by the government regarding future investments in the country is a definite proof of this, as well as the steps taken by the state, in particular the legislative changes to support large investors in terms of reducing taxes, etc. But, most likely, Ukraine will become a destination for investments after the war ends."
According to Alona Lebedieva, the legal regulation itself is a priority factor for attracting foreign investments to the country:
"Foreign investors should feel secure on the territory of Ukraine, from the legal point of view. That is, I believe that the issue of an investor being protected is of priority. Corruption, lack of transparency of actions in the country are all factors that will create major obstacles for attracting investment, and therefore should be avoided. Otherwise, we will not be able to count on a quick recovery and stable growth."
Among the main sectors that can draw the greatest interest of foreign investors, as Alona Lebedieva noted, there are three key ones: "In my opinion, the most attractive sectors for investors today are infrastructure, agriculture and security business."
Aurum Group is a Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group. The Group's enterprises are located in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and the city of Kyiv.
As it was previously reported, 5 industrial enterprises of Aurum Group, located in Luhansk region, and all agricultural sector enterprises in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were under occupation, nevertheless, the company continues to work in the territories controlled by Ukraine, paying taxes and paying salaries to employees in full.
