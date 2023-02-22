Advancements to Explore Recent Developments in Digital Workplace Solutions

Learn how innovations in technology are helping the corporate world to simplify employee gift matching programs.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how innovations in digital workplace solutions are helping human resource professionals offer modern purpose-based benefits to recruit and retain top talent.

With an inside look, this segment will explore how ReciprociT's end-to-end digital solution enables employers to offer seamless gift matching benefits that engage today's employees, especially younger generations like Millennials and Gen Z.

Audiences will learn how ReciprociT helps companies offer modern benefits so employees can donate directly to the non-profits of their choice, while giving employers the ability to match those donations automatically through payroll deduction.

"ReciprociT solves the historical challenge of having to add HR headcount to manage the administrative work that accompanies corporate gift matching programs. We've automated the process so employers can easily implement and manage CSR-focused benefits that transform their company culture," said Stacie Allyn, CEO and Founder, ReciprociT.

In addition, viewers will see how the technology engages employees, employers, and the non-profits who need their support the most.

"ReciprociT takes care of the accounting and administrative hassle involved with donating, making it easier for employees to give back to the non-profits of their choice," said Mike Marino, producer for the Advancements series.

About ReciprociT:

ReciprociT is a purpose-based digital workplace solution that gives employers the ability to seamlessly offer corporate gift matching benefits that transforms company culture and engages employees. With ReciprociT's technology, employees have the power to choose the non-profits they want to support, employers have the digital tools to automatically apply their company match, and non-profits get the funding they need to do more good.

For more information, visit: https://reciprocit.com/

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

