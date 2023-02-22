Flagstop Car Wash Acquires Hogwash Express Car Wash as Part of Ongoing Regional Expansion Under Garnett Station Partners

Flagstop Car Wash ("Flagstop" or the "Company"), a leading express car wash chain based in Richmond, Virginia, today announced it has acquired Hogwash Express Car Wash ("Hogwash") as part of the Company's scaling of its premium car wash platform. The growth plan is supported by the recent strategic capital investment from Garnett Station Partners, LLC ("Garnett Station"), a New-York based principal investment firm that manages ~$2 billion of assets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Opened in 2021 by Janet and Tom Hogg, Hogwash has grown to be a provider of high-quality car wash services in the Richmond ‘Mid-Town' area. Hogwash opened through partnership with River City Enterprises, a Charlottesville based investment company managed by John Epley and Tee Valentine. Following Garnett Station's recapitalization and growth capital announcement in January, the acquisition of Hogwash will support Flagstop's expansion in the greater Richmond area. Under the terms of the deal, Hogwash will be rebranded as the 15th Flagstop location in the Richmond DMA.

"Janet and Tom have done an excellent job developing and operating top-tier car wash locations. The addition of Hogwash's high-quality platform will complement our existing footprint across Richmond, bolstering our market position while giving our customers and club members an additional convenient location to wash with us," said Craig Marable, Vice President of Operations at Flagstop. "We are excited to welcome these new team members into the Flagstop family and look forward to seeing them grow within our organization."

"Tom and I are very excited to add our facilities to the Flagstop network of express car washes. This provides our employees more opportunity to grow their careers and gives our customers more locations to keep their vehicles clean. We truly appreciate how the community has responded to the Hogwash brand over the years, and we're confident this is a win-win for us all. Flagstop truly cares for their people and customers, and I'm confident that the business we've built will be in good hands," added Hogwash Founder Janet Hogg.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages ~$2 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health & wellness, automotive, and food & beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit www.garnettstation.com.

About Flagstop Car Wash

Flagstop Car Wash was founded over 40 years ago in Chester, Virginia by Bob Schrum. Jamie Nester, Craig Marable and Derek Haynes acquired the Company in late 2016 and have successfully grown Flagstop into the leading express car wash platform in the greater Richmond market with 15 existing locations. For the latest news from Flagstop as well as more information on the company's services, locations and hours, visit www.flagstopcarwash.com.

