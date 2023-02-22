GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Acquires CPa Medical Billing

Acquiring CPa Medical Billing expands GeBBS' end-to-end RCM solution offering to FQHC market.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.( ChrysCapital portfolio company) a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today the acquisition of CPa Medical Billing an East Haven, CT based provider of Revenue Cycle services to FQHCs and other multi-specialty physician groups.

The transaction expands the market, services, capabilities, and geographical footprints of both companies, enabling clients to benefit from an integrated RCM solution offering from one partner. This acquisition is part of GeBBS' growth strategy, supported by the company's investors, ChrysCapital. CPa Medical Billing clients will benefit from GeBBS' end-to-end revenue cycle management services, workflow/automation tools and large geographic footprint. Through this acquisition GeBBS Healthcare will expand its US based delivery capabilities and its RCM services portfolio to niche FQHC market.

"We are excited to partner with CPa Medical Billing to help expand our services to FQHC facilities" said Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director, GeBBS Healthcare. "This strategic acquisition will also assist GeBBS create major footprint in such niche market. "CPa Medical Billing clients will benefit from GeBBS' deep operating experience, technology, and scale. We welcome the CPa Medical Billing team to the GeBBS family."

GeBBS acquisition of CPa Medical Billing will create a national leader in the fully outsourced end-to-end revenue cycle services and technology market," said Carmen Pascarella, CEO, CPa Medical Billing. "GeBBS' leading edge automation solutions, large geographic footprint and its deep expertise across the entire revenue cycle paired with our FQHC expertise will establish a powerful offering for the community health center market. We are thrilled to be joining the GeBBS family."

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com

About CPa Medical Billing

CPa Medical Billing (CPaMB), founded in 2003, is a revenue cycle management company providing outsourced medical billing and credentialing services for outpatient medical practices with specialties including primary care, dermatology, orthopedics, optical, dental, and more. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, CPaMB has developed a niche in the FQHC marketplace where it serves as an industry leader in providing end-to-end RCM to facilities, managing the billing and reimbursement complexities involved.

