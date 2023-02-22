Meketa Investment Group to Host Hybrid Public and Private Markets Emerging & Diverse Manager Research Day in April

Meketa Investment Group (Meketa), a global investment consulting and fiduciary management (OCIO) firm, today announced its Public and Private Markets Emerging & Diverse Manager Research Day will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Meketa, which is experienced in working with such organizations, will host the event to further expand the firm's professional relationships with emerging, minority-owned, women-owned and disabled-owned business enterprise ("MWDBE") investment managers. This will be Meketa's twelfth emerging and diverse manager research event over the last seven years, and the first utilizing a hybrid format.

Meketa defines emerging managers within public markets as firms with majority employee ownership and fewer than $2 billion in assets under management ("AUM"). Furthermore, firms must not have exceeded at any time the $5 billion level in AUM nor have been in business for more than 10 years. Within private markets, Meketa considers emerging managers to be those in the process of raising their first, second, or third fund. Meketa categorizes diverse managers as firms with majority ownership by women, minorities, and/or people with a disability. There is no limit on AUM size or tenure in business for MWDBE firms.

Each participating manager will choose to meet virtually or in person with a Meketa research analyst or consultant to introduce their firm and investment strategies. Managers meeting the above criteria, with whom Meketa's research team has not met in the past two years, are eligible to participate.

Meketa's 2022 emerging and diverse manager research events, held in April and October, featured 67 and 73 managers, respectively, across domestic equities, global equities, fixed income, hedge funds, infrastructure, international equities, natural resources, private debt, real estate and venture capital. The participants included veteran-owned, women-owned, minority-owned and public and private markets emerging managers.

To register for Meketa's Public and Private Markets Emerging & Diverse Manager Research Day, please visit: https://app.diligencevault.com/#/login?redirectId=B18748B7-777B-4A00-BF9A-392E5E74B3BA. Participants will receive additional information upon registration. Please note there is no cost to attend. Registration is limited.

About Meketa

Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned, full-service investment consulting and fiduciary management (OCIO) firm. As an independent fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in non-discretionary and discretionary capacities. Meketa's collective client assets under advisement represent approximately $1.6 trillion as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.meketa.com.

