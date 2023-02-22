Luminia Acquires New Hampshire Solar Garden to Expand Community Solar Portfolio

Andrew Kellar joins Luminia, bringing valuable expertise and 218 MWs of community solar projects

Luminia has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire the assets, development resources and project pipeline of New Hampshire Solar Garden, including 15 MWs of community solar that the companies jointly closed in 2022. Luminia will now control and manage the developer's community solar portfolio totaling over 218 MWs.

New Hampshire Solar Garden founder Andrew Kellar has joined Luminia, bringing along extensive community solar expertise and a proven track record of Northeast solar development. The acquisition follows Luminia's long-standing partnership with the developer and builds on the company's growing community solar portfolio.

"New Hampshire Solar Garden has been an incredible partner and influential leader in establishing successful community solar projects across the Northeast," said David Field, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminia. "As we continue to scale our community solar business, we are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our team to lead our internal origination strategy - directly and in partnership with co-development partners and strategic off-takers in key markets."

New Hampshire Solar Garden actively serves Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. The company was the first to offer Community Solar offtake solutions in New Hampshire at a large scale, impacting many different communities. Kellar was instrumental in convincing municipalities to serve as offtake backstops for community solar assets, spearheading financing and fostering innovation in the region. In addition to New Hampshire Solar Garden's Northeast pipeline, Kellar is also bringing over 140 MWs of development projects in Puerto Rico. He looks forward to leveraging Luminia's core competencies for expanding community solar portfolios across the U.S.

"Having been part of the Northeast community solar development since its inception more than a decade ago, I am excited to share my perspective and build credibility with Luminia's developer partners," said Andrew Kellar, Vice President, Development for Luminia. "Having been on the developer side, I know first-hand how Luminia allowed me to spend the majority of my day doing what I love, with the platform and people-support to tackle the financial and legal aspects of deals that occupied so much of my former capacity."

Community solar is a growing market segment within the solar industry, with support from federal policies including the Biden Administration and the Department of Energy's community solar pilot programs and the Inflation Reduction Act's ten-year, 30 percent ITC extension. Luminia's acquisition of New Hampshire Solar Garden will help support this growing demand for new community solar projects by providing unique financing and technology solutions for the deployment of community solar projects at scale. To learn more, visit: luminia.io/community-solar

About Luminia

Founded in 2019, California-based Luminia provides unique financing and technology platform solutions that enable the deployment of commercial property sustainability improvements and community solar projects at scale. Through novel financing options and artificial intelligence-driven commercial real estate portfolio analysis, Luminia empowers commercial and industrial property owners to implement holistic clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades without barriers. Luminia partners with property owners, solar developers and portfolio managers to provide purpose-built solutions that offer the greatest potential economic benefit and advance a property's ability to meet ESG requirements. For more information, visit luminia.io.

