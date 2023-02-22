Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,880 in the last 365 days.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") SHEN announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results.

2022 Highlights for Continuing Operations

  • Glo Fiber data customers grew 113.5% year over year to approximately 24,000.
  • Glo Fiber passings grew by approximately 72,300, or 96.1%, to approximately 147,000.
  • Revenue grew 9.0% to $267.4 million.
  • Net loss in 2022 was $8.4 million, compared with net income of $7.9 million in 2021. The Company discontinued its Beam fixed wireless operations in 2022 and incurred $12.2 million in accelerated depreciation, impairment and restructuring charges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.6% to $76.0 million.

"We executed very well on our Glo Fiber business plan in 2022, more than doubling our customers and expanding our network passings 96%. Key operating metrics including cost to pass, customer satisfaction, and average revenue per user ("ARPU") met or exceeded plan," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "As we continue to execute on our Fiber First growth plan, we are ramping up construction and sales to take advantage of the attractive market opportunity."

Shentel's fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Full Year 2022 Results

Broadband

  • Total Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") grew 16,208, or 13.8%, in 2022 to 133,930. Glo Fiber Data RGUs grew 12,909, or 113.5%, year-over-year to 24,286 driven by network expansion of approximately 72,300 passings and churn of 1.1%. Incumbent Cable Data RGUs grew 3,299 to 109,644. Penetration for Incumbent Cable and Glo Fiber were 51.7% and 16.5%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.
  • Broadband revenue grew $20.9 million, or 9.2%, to $249.0 million. Residential & SMB revenue increased approximately $16.4 million, or 9.3%, during 2022 primarily driven by 13.8% growth in data RGUs. Commercial Fiber revenue increased approximately $3.9 million or 11.2% during 2022 due to increased connections. Rural Local Exchange Carrier (RLEC) & Other revenue increased approximately $0.6 million, or 3.8%, compared with 2021.
  • Broadband operating expenses increased approximately $29.1 million, or 14.6%, to $228.3 million in 2022, compared with 2021, primarily due to $12.2 million in accelerated depreciation, impairment and restructuring charges due to cessation of Beam operations and services, $6.6 million in higher payroll costs due to additional employees and higher incentive costs, $2.5 million in higher advertising costs to support the expansion of Glo Fiber, $1.6 million in higher maintenance due to higher fuel, supplies, and contractor costs, $2.0 million in higher software related costs and professional fees resulting from operational system upgrades, and $1.7 million increases in bad debt and operating taxes.
  • Broadband operating income in 2022 was $20.7 million, compared with $28.8 million in 2021.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 grew 7.5% to $90.0 million, compared with $83.7 million in 2021.

Tower

  • Total macro towers and tenants were 222 and 446, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 as compared with 223 and 485, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.
  • Revenue increased approximately $1.2 million, or 6.9%, in 2022 to $18.9 million compared with 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.1% increase in average revenue per tenant.
  • Operating expenses increased approximately $0.7 million, or 8.3%, in 2022 compared with 2021, primarily driven by higher costs of service as a result of higher rent costs and higher depreciation.
  • Tower operating income in 2022 was $9.5 million, compared with $9.0 million in 2021.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA grew 7.7% to $11.9 million, compared with $11.1 million in 2021.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 11.8% to $70.0 million primarily due to growth of 11.4% in the Broadband segment and 18.0% in the Tower segment.
  • Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, compared with loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $7.2 million, or 51.9%, to $21.0 million due to growth of 28.7% in the Broadband segment, 19.2% growth in the Tower segment and a 16.4% decline in in corporate expenses.

Broadband

  • Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew $6.7 million, or 11.4%, to $65.5 million compared with $58.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by $4.6 million or 10.1% increase in Residential and SMB revenue as a result of a 13.8% increase in broadband data RGUs and a $1.01 improvement for data ARPU. Commercial fiber grew 22.9% to $10.9 million from higher enterprise and backhaul connections. RLEC revenue grew 1.3% to $4.1 million due primarily to government support revenue.
  • Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $61.9 million compared with $57.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to $2.3 million in additional depreciation primarily attributable to Beam assets described above, $0.9 million in higher advertising to support the Glo Fiber expansion and $0.8 million in higher software development and professional fees as Shentel upgrades its information technology resources.
  • Broadband net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million, compared with $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 28.7% to $24.6 million, compared with $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tower

  • Tower revenue increased $0.7 million, or 18.0%, to $4.7 million due to higher average revenue recognized per tenant.
  • Tower net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, compared with $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 19.2% to $2.7 million, compared with $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other Information

  • Capital expenditures were $189.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $160.1 million in 2021. The $29.5 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber.
  • The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.08 per share in the fourth quarter 2022.
  • As of December 31, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.1 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $325.0 million, for total available liquidity of $369.1 million. During 2022, we borrowed a total of $75.0 million under our term loans. We expect to draw the remaining $225.0 million in delay draw term loans by June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Dial in number: (800) 715-9871

A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investor.shentel.com/.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shentel provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions including high inflation, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
      Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
      Jim Volk
      Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
      540-984-5168
      Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Figures for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are unaudited)

  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Service revenue and other $ 70,012     $ 62,604     $ 267,371     $ 245,239  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization   26,974       28,480       107,546       102,299  
Selling, general and administrative   23,240       21,740       92,392       82,451  
Restructuring expense   220       (94 )     1,251       1,727  
Impairment expense   357       5,887       5,241       5,986  
Depreciation and amortization   21,891       14,492       68,899       55,206  
Total operating expenses   72,682       70,505       275,329       247,669  
Operating loss   (2,670 )     (7,901 )     (7,958 )     (2,430 )
Other (expense) income:              
Other (expense) income, net   619       5,589       (1,348 )     8,665  
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes   (2,051 )     (2,312 )     (9,306 )     6,235  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (228 )     825       (927 )     (1,694 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (1,823 )     (3,137 )     (8,379 )     7,929  
Discontinued operations:              
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         (4,965 )           94,667  
Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax         9,503             896,235  
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax         4,538             990,902  
Net (loss) income $ (1,823 )   $ 1,401     $ (8,379 )   $ 998,831  
               
Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted:              
Basic - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.17 )   $ 0.16  
Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $     $ 0.09     $     $ 19.81  
Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.17 )   $ 19.97  
               
Diluted - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.17 )   $ 0.16  
Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $     $ 0.09     $     $ 19.76  
Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.17 )   $ 19.92  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   50,194       50,046       50,155       50,026  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   50,194       50,046       50,155       50,149  



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)   2022       2021  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,061     $ 84,344  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $776 and $352, respectively   20,615       22,005  
Income taxes receivable   29,755       30,188  
Prepaid expenses and other   11,509       29,830  
Current assets held for sale   22,622        
Total current assets   128,562       166,367  
Investments   12,971       13,661  
Property, plant and equipment, net   687,553       554,162  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   81,515       89,831  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   53,859       56,414  
Deferred charges and other assets   13,259       10,298  
Total assets $ 977,719     $ 890,733  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 648     $  
Accounts payable   49,173       28,542  
Advanced billings and customer deposits   12,425       11,128  
Accrued compensation   9,616       9,653  
Current operating lease liabilities   2,829       3,318  
Accrued liabilities and other   17,906       14,649  
Current liabilities held for sale   3,824        
Total current liabilities   96,421       67,290  
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees   74,306        
Other long-term liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   84,600       86,014  
Asset retirement obligations   9,932       9,615  
Benefit plan obligations   3,758       8,216  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   50,477       51,692  
Other liabilities   20,218       25,631  
Total other long-term liabilities   168,985       181,168  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)      
Shareholders' equity:      
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,110 and 49,965 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively          
Additional paid in capital   57,453       49,351  
Retained earnings   580,554       592,924  
Total shareholders' equity   638,007       642,275  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 977,719     $ 890,733  



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)   2022       2021       2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net (loss) income $ (8,379 )   $ 998,831     $ 125,673  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         990,902       124,097  
(Loss) income from continuing operations   (8,379 )     7,929       1,576  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation   68,175       54,389       47,964  
Amortization   724       817       739  
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   531       421       333  
Bad debt expense   1,972       1,028       1,220  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized   8,528       3,408       5,907  
Deferred income taxes   (1,414 )     22,263       14,906  
Restructuring expense   1,251       1,727        
Impairment expense   5,241       5,986        
Other, net   (824 )     481       (1,311 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (583 )     163       (7,318 )
Current income taxes   434       (25,149 )     (15,896 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets   6,322       4,779       3,980  
Other assets   (451 )     (7,005 )     (2,505 )
Accounts payable   19       2,976       (663 )
Lease liabilities   (5,471 )     (4,333 )     (3,067 )
Other deferrals and accruals   (1,180 )     (6,427 )     7,494  
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations   74,895       63,453       53,359  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations         (314,387 )     249,508  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   74,895       (250,934 )     302,867  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Capital expenditures   (189,609 )     (160,101 )     (120,450 )
Cash disbursed for acquisitions               (1,890 )
Refund received (cash disbursed) for deposit on FCC spectrum leases   3,996             (16,118 )
Proceeds from sale of assets and other   1,434       366       370  
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations   (184,179 )     (159,735 )     (138,088 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations         1,944,089       (17,500 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (184,179 )     1,784,354       (155,588 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from term loan borrowings   75,000              
Payments for debt issuance costs         (841 )      
Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested   (3,991 )     (940,256 )     (16,424 )
Taxes paid for equity award issuances   (1,076 )     (1,627 )     (2,217 )
Payments for financing arrangements and other   (932 )     (1,193 )     (769 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations   69,001       (943,917 )     (19,410 )
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations         (700,556 )     (34,123 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   69,001       (1,644,473 )     (53,533 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (40,283 )     (111,053 )     93,746  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   84,344       195,397       101,651  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,061     $ 84,344     $ 195,397  



Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company's business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 20,467     $ 9,512     $ (38,358 )   $ (8,379 )
Depreciation and amortization     63,175       2,416       3,308       68,899  
Impairment expense     5,241                   5,241  
Other expense (income), net     240             1,108       1,348  
Income tax expense (benefit)                 (927 )     (927 )
Stock-based compensation                 8,528       8,528  
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees     849             402       1,251  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 89,972     $ 11,928     $ (25,939 )   $ 75,961  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     36 %     63 %     N/A       28 %


Year Ended December 31, 2021                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 28,571     $ 9,016     $ (29,658 )   $ 7,929  
Depreciation and amortization     47,937       2,053       5,216       55,206  
Impairment expense     5,986                   5,986  
Other expense (income), net     261             (8,926 )     (8,665 )
Income tax expense (benefit)                 (1,694 )     (1,694 )
Stock-based compensation                 3,408       3,408  
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees     924       6       2,626       3,556  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 83,679     $ 11,075     $ (29,028 )   $ 65,726  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     37 %     63 %     N/A       27 %


Quarter Ended December 31, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 3,546     $ 1,884     $ (7,253 )   $ (1,823 )
Depreciation and amortization     20,451       854       586       21,891  
Impairment expense     357                   357  
Other expense (income), net     63             (682 )     (619 )
Income tax expense (benefit)                 (228 )     (228 )
Stock-based compensation                 1,229       1,229  
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees     220                   220  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 24,637     $ 2,738     $ (6,348 )   $ 21,027  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     38 %     58 %     N/A       30 %


Quarter Ended December 31, 2021                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 897     $ 1,643     $ (5,677 )   $ (3,137 )
Depreciation and amortization     12,289       655       1,548       14,492  
Impairment expense     5,887                   5,887  
Other expense (income), net     70       (1 )     (5,658 )     (5,589 )
Income tax expense (benefit)                 825       825  
Stock-based compensation                 1,455       1,455  
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees                 (87 )     (87 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19,143     $ 2,297     $ (7,594 )   $ 13,846  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     33 %     58 %     N/A       22 %



Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2022:

(in thousands)

  Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 193,974     $     $     $ 193,974  
Commercial Fiber     38,821                   38,821  
RLEC & Other     16,035                   16,035  
Tower lease           18,541             18,541  
Service revenue and other     248,830       18,541             267,371  
Intercompany revenue and other     185       378       (563 )      
Total revenue     249,015       18,919       (563 )     267,371  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services     102,267       5,712       (433 )     107,546  
Selling, general and administrative     56,776       1,279       34,337       92,392  
Restructuring expense     849             402       1,251  
Impairment expense     5,241                   5,241  
Depreciation and amortization     63,175       2,416       3,308       68,899  
Total operating expenses     228,308       9,407       37,614       275,329  
Operating income (loss)   $ 20,707     $ 9,512     $ (38,177 )   $ (7,958 )


Year ended December 31, 2021:

(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 177,530     $     $     $ 177,530  
Commercial Fiber     30,842                   30,842  
RLEC & Other     15,249                   15,249  
Tower lease           12,393             12,393  
Service revenue and other     223,621       12,393             236,014  
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations     4,459       5,311       (545 )     9,225  
Total revenue     228,080       17,704       (545 )     245,239  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services     97,283       5,438       (422 )     102,299  
Selling, general and administrative     47,840       1,197       33,414       82,451  
Restructuring expense     202             1,525       1,727  
Impairment expense     5,986                   5,986  
Depreciation and amortization     47,937       2,053       5,216       55,206  
Total operating expenses     199,248       8,688       39,733       247,669  
Operating income (loss)   $ 28,832     $ 9,016     $ (40,278 )   $ (2,430 )


Quarter ended December 31, 2022:

(in thousands)

  Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 50,462     $     $     $ 50,462  
Commercial Fiber     10,897                   10,897  
RLEC & Other     4,083                   4,083  
Tower lease           4,570             4,570  
Service revenue and other     65,442       4,570             70,012  
Intercompany revenue and other     61       123       (184 )      
Total revenue     65,503       4,693       (184 )     70,012  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services     25,466       1,658       (150 )     26,974  
Selling, general and administrative     15,400       297       7,543       23,240  
Restructuring expense     220                   220  
Impairment expense     357                   357  
Depreciation and amortization     20,451       854       586       21,891  
Total operating expenses     61,894       2,809       7,979       72,682  
Operating income (loss)   $ 3,609     $ 1,884     $ (8,163 )   $ (2,670 )


Quarter ended December 31, 2021:

(in thousands)

  Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 45,828     $     $     $ 45,828  
Commercial Fiber     8,867                   8,867  
RLEC & Other     4,041                   4,041  
Tower lease           3,868             3,868  
Service revenue and other     58,736       3,868             62,604  
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations     50       108       (158 )      
Total revenue     58,786       3,976       (158 )     62,604  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services     27,233       1,368       (121 )     28,480  
Selling, general and administrative     12,411       311       9,018       21,740  
Restructuring expense     (1 )           (93 )     (94 )
Impairment expense     5,887                   5,887  
Depreciation and amortization     12,289       655       1,548       14,492  
Total operating expenses     57,819       2,334       10,352       70,505  
Operating income (loss)   $ 967     $ 1,642     $ (10,510 )   $ (7,901 )



Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

    December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Broadband homes and businesses passed (1)   359,529     286,309  
Incumbent Cable   212,050     211,120  
Glo Fiber   147,479     75,189  
         
Residential & SMB RGUs:        
Broadband Data   133,930     117,722  
Incumbent Cable   109,644     106,345  
Glo Fiber   24,286     11,377  
Video   46,975     49,945  
Voice   39,951     34,513  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)   220,856     202,180  
         
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)        
Broadband Data   37.3 %   41.1 %
Incumbent Cable   51.7 %   50.4 %
Glo Fiber   16.5 %   15.1 %
Video   13.1 %   17.4 %
Voice   11.7 %   12.8 %
         
Fiber route miles   8,346     7,392  
Total fiber miles (3)   656,033     518,467  

______________________________________________________
(1)   Homes and businesses are considered passed ("passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2)   Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3)   Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.


Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU                
    Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Residential and SMB Revenue:                
Broadband Data   $ 31,916     $ 27,741     $ 120,803     $ 104,434  
Incumbent Cable     26,945       25,427       105,433       97,848  
Glo Fiber     4,971       2,314       15,370       6,586  
Video     14,558       15,202       60,023       61,856  
Voice     3,079       2,932       12,030       11,692  
Discounts and adjustments     909       (47 )     1,118       (452 )
Total Revenue   $ 50,462     $ 45,828     $ 193,974     $ 177,530  
                 
Average RGUs:                
Broadband Data     132,123       116,277       125,484       110,631  
Incumbent Cable     109,403       105,907       108,053       103,216  
Glo Fiber     22,720       10,370       17,431       7,415  
Video     47,571       50,400       48,654       51,368  
Voice     39,910       34,561       38,217       34,068  
                 
ARPU:                
Broadband Data   $ 80.46     $ 79.45     $ 80.14     $ 78.62  
Incumbent Cable   $ 82.10     $ 80.03     $ 81.31     $ 79.00  
Glo Fiber   $ 72.93     $ 74.38     $ 73.48     $ 74.02  
Video   $ 102.01     $ 100.54     $ 102.80     $ 100.35  
Voice   $ 25.72     $ 28.28     $ 26.23     $ 28.60  

(1)   Average Revenue Per Data RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average data RGUs / 12 months

Tower Operating Statistics

    December 31,
2022
 		  December 31,
2021
Macro tower sites   222     223  
Tenants   446     485  
Average tenants per tower   1.9     2.1  

 


You just read:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.