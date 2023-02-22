Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of New Revolving Credit Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") CNECNNEFCNEC)) is pleased to provide the following update on certain new and existing credit facilities. All amounts are in United States dollars ("USD") except as otherwise indicated.



On July 31, 2020, the Corporation entered into a $75 million senior unsecured bridge term loan ("Bridge Loan") and a $46 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility ("RCF") totaling $121 million (collectively, the "Expiring Facilities") with a syndicate of banks. The Bridge Loan bore an annual interest rate of LIBOR + 4.25%, and the RCF bore an annual interest rate of LIBOR + 4.75%. The Expiring Facilities were set to expire on July 31, 2023. On February 17, 2023, the Expiring Facilities, which had a total of $25 million drawn, were repaid and terminated and replaced by a new $200 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility ("New Facility").

Jason Bednar, CFO of Canacol, commented: "As at December 31, 2022, Canacol maintained its strong balance sheet and liquidity including approximately $59 million of cash, with our robust 2023 capital and dividend programs being funded through existing cash position and operating cash flows. Adding to the Corporation's existing financial flexibility, we have replaced the Expiring Facilities as well as increased the total available credit by $79 million which will allow Canacol to pursue corporate opportunities should they transpire. The New Facility also has the added benefits of an expiry date of February 17, 2027 thus extending the credit term well beyond the Corporation's planned new Medellin pipeline start date and is administratively more efficient."

$200 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (New Facility)

On February 17, 2023, the Corporation entered into a $200 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (New Facility) with a syndicate of banks. The New Facility bears an annual interest rate of SOFR + 4.5% and is set to expire in February 2027. The Corporation is able to repay/redraw the New Facility at any time within the four-year term without penalty. The New Facility is not subject to typical periodic redeterminations. Covenants on the New Facility have been largely harmonized with the Corporation's existing covenants on its 2028 senior unsecured notes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank, AG, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. are the Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners of the New Facility. Bancolombia (Panama) S.A. and Banco Davivienda S.A. are the Mandated Lead Arrangers of the New Facility.



Key Terms

Expiring Facilities New Facility $46MM Revolving

Credit Facility $75MM Bridge

Loan $200MM Revolving

Credit Facility Annual interest rate LIBOR + 4.75% LIBOR + 4.25% SOFR + 4.5% Expiration date July 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 February 17, 2027 Maximum leverage ratio (Net debt to EBITDAX) 3.5x 3.5x 3.5x Minimum interest coverage ratio 2.5x 2.5x 2.5x

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

