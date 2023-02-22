Probitas Partners Hires Global Head of Secondaries

Probitas Partners is excited to announce a key executive hire, as Nick Hatch rejoins the firm as Managing Director and Global Head of Secondaries. The appointment will enhance Probitas' secondaries platform which advises across the full range of LP and GP-led secondaries transactions globally.

Nick has over 15 years of secondaries experience. Prior to joining Probitas, Nick founded the secondary advisory platforms at Harken Capital and Scalar Partners, closing over 35 unique transactions representing over $2 billion of transaction volume. Prior to Scalar, Nick was part of the secondaries team at Probitas Partners and began his career at Jefferies and Deutsche Bank in San Francisco.

"Nick is recognized as an early mover and thought leader in the secondaries industry, and we are pleased to welcome him back to lead our secondaries business. We are looking forward to building on our two-decade track record in secondaries and will enter a new phase of growth," said Probitas Partners CEO Ray Tsao.

"In rejoining Probitas I'm excited to be part of an international platform that seeks to be a thought partner for our clients. The secondaries market is currently at a key inflection point with limited traditional liquidity options. I'm excited to partner with LPs and GPs alike as we collaboratively explore the secondary market for innovative liquidity alternatives," said Nick Hatch.

About Probitas Partners

Rewarding Partnerships Since 2001

For more than two decades, Probitas Partners has identified and affiliated with the highest quality established and emerging alternative investment fund managers from around the world, advising on over 120 fundraises and franchise developments that represent more than $102 billion of capital commitments for private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and credit. The firm's secondary advisory practice advises across the full range of both LP and GP-led secondaries globally. As part of the firm's commitment to excellence and in support of our clients' investment goals, we continue to deliver the market's leading independent research offering, providing institutional investors with complimentary access to our proprietary data, surveys, white papers and tailored landscapes by geography, sector and strategy.

