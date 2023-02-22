Employment Law Firm Sees Growth in 2022 and Further Growth in 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Achkar Law reflects on the past year, they are thrilled to report that 2022 was a great year and the firm projects further growth in 2023. This is partly due to working tirelessly - day in and day out - to improve the services and provide top-notch legal services to clients. Last year, Achkar Law doubled its number of lawyers, among other initiatives, to provide an excellent workplace for its lawyers.

Mentorship

One of the ways Achkar Law has achieved this is by dedicating at least one hour each day to mentoring its employment and litigation lawyers. This is because they believe in fostering a culture of growth and development, both professionally and personally. This way the Firm's lawyers have the opportunity to work with a limited number of clients, allowing them to focus on providing the best quality service possible.

Flexibility

In addition, Achkar Law has embraced technology to keep its costs low and has implemented a flexible work-from-home policy. This has enabled the Firm to offer its clients cost-effective and efficient services without sacrificing quality. The Firm's lawyers have honed their skills in litigation and have developed unique legal strategies for each of its clients, tailored to their specific circumstances.

Quality Control

Achkar Law is also thrilled to announce that Filip Pejovic has been promoted to Partner, where he will be helping the firm with quality control of matters. With his experience and expertise, the Firm is confident that it will continue to provide top-notch services to its clients.

Getting Out There

Achkar Law has been consistent in the content it provides, whether it is on LinkedIn, Linkedin Newsletter, Facebook, Instagram, or even Tiktok.

The Plan for 2023

Through Achkar Law's dedication to its clients and its commitment to quality, it has seen organic growth and received referrals from existing clients, past clients, and other lawyers and accountants across Ontario. With that in mind, the Firm's goal for next year is to keep growing its team to provide services to more people. The more people the Firm help, the more the Achkar Law can make a difference in the unfairness in workplaces and courtrooms.

Achkar Law is grateful for your support and trust, and looks forward to continuing to provide its clients with great service.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Achkar

christopher@achkarlaw.com

https://www.achkarlaw.com

Tel: 1-800-771-7882



Note to editors: For more information, news, and perspectives from Achkar Law, please visit the Achkar Law Newsroom at https://www.achkarlaw.com/blog/. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at the time of publication but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Christopher Achkar at christopher@achkarlaw.com.

