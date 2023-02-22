Olea Edge Analytics Launches Pilot Program with Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District for Data-Driven Analysis of Water Loss

Meter Health Analytics platform to monitor 25 commercial and industrial meters

Non-revenue water found to be a $39 billion problem globally

California and its communities are in a third straight year of drought

Olea Edge Analytics™, a provider of intelligent solutions and services for the water utility industry, today announced the launch of a pilot program to deploy smart technology to 25 large commercial meters in California's Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) service area.

Olea's Meter Health Analytics (MHA) solution uses AI technology to provide previously unattainable insights into the performance of commercial and industrial water meters, which can have an outsized impact on both water loss and utility revenue.

A 2018 study found that non-revenue water — water that has been produced but is "lost" before it reaches the customer — comprised 30% of water system input volumes worldwide. The total cost of such losses for utilities can be up to $39 billion per year.

"EVMWD is one of the country's most technologically savvy utility companies, and they were interested in trying an innovative solution to reduce water loss and maximize water efficiency," Olea Edge Analytics CFO Jennifer Crow said. "When large commercial meters perform optimally, it benefits the entire system. The largest water consumers are billed accurately, and utilities can address significant apparent water loss quickly."

Municipalities across California have asked their customers to reduce their water use as the state contends with its third straight year of drought. Despite some respite from heavy rains in December and January, the need for efficiency remains to ensure supplies for the future. While customers are doing their own part individually, the District also implements tactics to ensure water reliability in its own systems.

"When confronting the challenges of drought, EVMWD takes a multifaceted approach to ensure water is available 24/7 for our community," said Greg Thomas, General Manager for Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District. "Using tools, like Olea's solution for larger meters, will allow our Operations team to more accurately detect and address water loss."

To learn more about how Olea Edge Analytics helps utilities control water loss through sensors that combine AI, machine learning, and edge computing technology, visit oleaedge.com.

About Olea Edge Analytics

Olea's proven, AI-based edge technology empowers utilities to optimize water delivery, billing and conservation so cities can account for every drop delivered, reduce water loss and generate millions more in revenue. Committed to helping water utilities combat aging infrastructure, meet greater demand and limit rate increases, Olea's patented solution combines IoT and edge computing capabilities to bring transparency, accuracy and reliability to the delivery of the world's most precious resource. For more information, visit www.oleaedge.com.

