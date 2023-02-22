Storyteller Peter B. Lewis Releases His Latest Children's Book, "The Pickleman from Bickleton!"
Seattle author Peter B. Lewis announces the release of his exciting new children’s book The Pickleman from Bickleton!, illustrated by Casey Gerber, on sale now!
This book was a labor of love, and I’m so delighted to announce its release! The book includes poems packed with veggies and rhymes and colorful characters.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s great news for kids who are seeking a book with charm, crunch, and rhymes galore, as award-winning author and storyteller Peter B. Lewis has released his latest children’s book, THE PICKLEMAN FROM BICKLETON! Available in both paperback and eBook on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org from AUDISEE Media, THE PICKLEMAN FROM BICKLETON! is an imaginative and colorful adventure with whimsy and rhyme to spare that will surely delight children of all ages (as well as their parents and teachers)!
— Peter B. Lewis
Peter B. Lewis is an accomplished author and popular local Seattle-area storyteller from Bickleton, where the fun shines each and every day. He has written and produced scores of educational audio and video programs for children over the course of his 50-year career in sound design, and he delights in playing with words and flights of fancy while also providing tales that educate children along the way. His 2020 book THE LONGEST, DARKEST NIGHT! told the enchanting tale of a total lunar eclipse, as witnessed by a community of wondering nocturnal forest animals. The book was highly praised for its magic and charm, its scientific accuracy as a STEM-based learning experience, as well as for the beautiful illustrations by Leslie W. LePere. Now comes THE PICKLEMAN FROM BICKLETON!, a colorful adventure in verse with a whimsical community of happy veggies, starring the Pickleman from Bickleton—the ideal book for kids ages 4 and up (and with tongue-twisting rhymes that will tickle their parents, too)!
“This book was a labor of love, and I’m so delighted to announce its release,” comments author Peter B. Lewis. “The book includes poems packed with veggies and rhymes and colorful characters, from a sourpuss named Bruce, and his goofy goose named Zeus, to Mr. Tickleman and the dancing pigs of Tiggity Rig, the Wiggleton Wrangler, and One-Eyed Jack from Nyack in his kayak, plus lots of cool ’cumbers galore!
In PICKLEMAN, Lewis combines playful rhymes with useful real-world facts. Children will delight to the adventures of the Pickleman and his friends as they also learn how pickled vegetables are made, the importance of pollinators, how vegetables are farmed, and more. Perfectly complementing Lewis’s whimsical wordplay are the colorful, charming illustrations of the Pickleman’s bright and vivid veggie citizens by illustrator Casey Gerber.
To celebrate the launch of THE PICKLEMAN FROM BICKLETON!, Peter will be offering a variety of fun promotional activities for kids on his website, at https://peterbstories.com/the-pickleman-from-bickleton/, including downloadable coloring book pages with quirky and charming scenes from the PICKLEMAN book, fun pickle facts, and more. To celebrate while also joining in the current national pickleball craze, he’s also going to be giving away pickleball sets on social media, as well as in his live appearances, so follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PeterBLewisStories, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PeterbStories to take part!
Book Info at a Glance
Title: The Pickleman from Bickleton!
Author: Peter B. Lewis
Illustrator: Casey Gerber
Imprint: AUDISEE Media
Pages: 32
Formats: Trade Paperback, eBook, Audiobook
ISBN-13: 9780998036526
eBook: 9780998036540
Price: $9.95 (Paperback), $5.99 (eBook)
Publication Date: February 8, 2023
Appropriate for: Ages 4 and up
About the Author
Peter B. Lewis is an accomplished sound designer, storyteller, and author, who enjoys sharing true and magical stories with children of all ages through books and audiobooks, as well as in live appearances. He delights in presenting unique storytelling soundscapes, and his stories—both live and recorded—are enriched with dialogue, sounds and original music, specially crafted for listening (and dreaming). He launched AUDISEE Media in 2018 to expand his horizons and publish his first illustrated story for children, The Longest, Darkest Night! in collaboration with his longtime friend and famed Pacific Northwest Illustrator, Leslie W. LePere. The book went on to achieve praise from critics and readers alike and is available in multiple formats now. Learn more about Peter B. Lewis at https://peterblewis.com/.
About the Illustrator
Casey Gerber is a full-time fantasy illustrator and graphic designer from the Pacific Northwest who loves bringing magical worlds to life. Her colorful background includes teaching art to children and lending her vision to Wizards of the Coast for Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and Transformers TCG. When not drawing, she’s usually gardening, exploring classic literature, or watching movies with her husband and cats Cookie, Charlotte, Velcro and Nob.
Media Info
Review copies of THE PICKLEMAN FROM BICKLETON! are available now upon request. To celebrate the book’s launch, Peter B. Lewis will also be available for interviews, media appearances, speaking engagements, and book signing events at bookstores and other venues across Seattle and the Pacific Northwest through Spring 2023, so request your review copies or interviews today!
Angela D Mitchell
Paranoid PR & Creative
+1 904-982-8043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other