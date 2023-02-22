Precision Medicine Market Size (US$ 112.8 Billion), Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth (CAGR 10.1% ) By 2027
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, represents a key factor driving the market growth.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global precision medicine market reached a value of US$ 61.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 112.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027.
Precision medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment to develop personalized treatments that are tailored to their unique needs. It utilizes advanced technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and other molecular techniques to analyze a patient's biological data and identify specific biomarkers that can help guide treatment decisions. By using precision medicine, healthcare professionals can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by avoiding unnecessary treatments and minimizing trial-and-error approaches.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, represents a key factor driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising cost of healthcare is contributing to the growth of the market as personalized treatments have the potential to reduce the overall cost of care by improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary treatments. In addition to this, the market is also driven by the significant advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, and other omics technologies. Other factors, including the growing demand for targeted therapies and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with favorable government initiatives and increasing healthcare budget allocation are creating a positive outlook for the precision medicine market further across the globe.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players:
• AstraZeneca plc
• Bayer AG
• BioMérieux SA
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Illumina Inc.
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• Merck KGaA, Novartis AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Qiagen N.V.
• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application and end user.
Breakup by Product:
• Consumables
• Instruments
• Services
Breakup by Technology:
• Big Data Analytics
• Bioinformatics
• Gene Sequencing
• Drug Discovery
• Companion Diagnostics
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Oncology
• Central Nervous System (CNS)
• Immunology
• Respiratory Medicine
• Infections
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Pharma and Biotech Companies
• Healthcare IT Firms
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
