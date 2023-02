Precision Medicine Market Size (US$ 112.8 Billion), Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth (CAGR 10.1% ) By 2027

Precision Medicine Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, represents a key factor driving the market growth.

According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global precision medicine market reached a value of US$ 61.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 112.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027. Precision medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment to develop personalized treatments that are tailored to their unique needs. It utilizes advanced technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and other molecular techniques to analyze a patient's biological data and identify specific biomarkers that can help guide treatment decisions. By using precision medicine, healthcare professionals can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by avoiding unnecessary treatments and minimizing trial-and-error approaches.๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, represents a key factor driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising cost of healthcare is contributing to the growth of the market as personalized treatments have the potential to reduce the overall cost of care by improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary treatments. In addition to this, the market is also driven by the significant advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, and other omics technologies. Other factors, including the growing demand for targeted therapies and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with favorable government initiatives and increasing healthcare budget allocation are creating a positive outlook for the precision medicine market further across the globe.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players:โ€ข AstraZeneca plcโ€ข Bayer AGโ€ข BioMรฉrieux SAโ€ข Bristol-Myers Squibb Companyโ€ข Eli Lilly and Companyโ€ข Hoffmann-La Roche AGโ€ข Illumina Inc.โ€ข Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsโ€ข Merck KGaA, Novartis AGโ€ข Pfizer Inc.โ€ข Qiagen N.V.โ€ข Quest Diagnostics Incorporatedโ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Key Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application and end user.Breakup by Product:โ€ข Consumablesโ€ข Instrumentsโ€ข ServicesBreakup by Technology:โ€ข Big Data Analyticsโ€ข Bioinformaticsโ€ข Gene Sequencingโ€ข Drug Discoveryโ€ข Companion Diagnosticsโ€ข OthersBreakup by Application:โ€ข Oncologyโ€ข Central Nervous System (CNS)โ€ข Immunologyโ€ข Respiratory Medicineโ€ข Infectionsโ€ข OthersBreakup by End User:โ€ข Hospitals and Clinicsโ€ข Diagnostic Centersโ€ข Pharma and Biotech Companiesโ€ข Healthcare IT Firmsโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)Key highlights of the report:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports by IMARC Group: 