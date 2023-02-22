Coating Additives Market Share, Size ( CAGR 4.60% ), Growth, Top Companies and Analysis Till 2027
The inflating demand for environment-friendly products is primarily driving the coating additives market across the globe.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Coating Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global coating additives market reached a value of US$ 9.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027. Coating additives are substances added to coating materials in small quantities to enhance or modify specific qualities of the object during its production, storage, transportation, application, etc. They include thickeners, dispersants, pigments, defoamers, leveling agents, emulsifiers, photo-stabilizers, curing catalysts, etc. Coating additives offer optimal surface activity, vapor pressure, solubility parameters, and chemical stability to the coatings. They also provide improved durability, aesthetic appeal, and excellent resistance against corrosion. Consequently, coating additives find extensive applications across the architecture, automotive, and furniture sectors.
Market Trends:
The inflating demand for environment-friendly products is primarily driving the coating additives market across the globe. Besides this, the growing usage of raw materials that improve the quality and effectiveness of coating formulations is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding requirement for multifunctional additives to augment combustion efficiency and reduce carbon footprints and emissions across industry verticals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences towards durable and aesthetic finishes for objects are also stimulating the global market. Furthermore, the elevating need for vehicle renovations and aesthetic automotive coatings are bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the escalating demand for decorative paints and advanced aerospace coatings is expected to fuel the coating additives market across countries.
Coating Additives Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the coating additives market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Altana AG
• Arkema S.A.
• Ashland Global
• BASF SE
• Clariant AG
• Dow Inc.
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Elementis plc
• Evonik Industries AG
• Huntsman Corporation
• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
• Solvay S.A.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global coating additives market based on type, function, formulation, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Acrylic
• Fluoropolymers
• Urethanes
• Metallic Additives
• Others
Breakup by Function:
• Anti-foaming
• Wetting and Dispersion
• Rheology Modification
• Biocides
• Impact Modification
• Others
Breakup by Formulation:
• Water-borne Coating
• Solvent-borne Coating
• Solventless Coating
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Architectural
• Industrial
• Automotive
• Wood and Furniture
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
