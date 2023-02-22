Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,929 in the last 365 days.

Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metallization Process Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers of the market include the rising demand for products that are user-friendly and the increasing demand for the preservation of food for an extended period of time. Furthermore, due to the high awareness of sustainability and user-friendly food packaged products amongst consumers, there is a huge demand for metallization and this factor is expected to support the market’s growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metallization Process Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the process type outlook, the vacuum metalizing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/metallization-process-market-3951

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vacuum Metallizing
  • Zinc spraying
  • Thermal spraying
  • Hot-dip Galvanizing
  • Cold Spraying
  • Others

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aluminum
  • Zinc
  • Bronze
  • Silver
  • Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Packaging [Medical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Others]
  • Oil and Gas
  • Marine
  • Power Generation
  • Military
  • Construction
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.