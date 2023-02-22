Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metallization Process Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.
The major drivers of the market include the rising demand for products that are user-friendly and the increasing demand for the preservation of food for an extended period of time. Furthermore, due to the high awareness of sustainability and user-friendly food packaged products amongst consumers, there is a huge demand for metallization and this factor is expected to support the market’s growth.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metallization Process Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the process type outlook, the vacuum metalizing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Vacuum Metallizing
- Zinc spraying
- Thermal spraying
- Hot-dip Galvanizing
- Cold Spraying
- Others
Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Aluminum
- Zinc
- Bronze
- Silver
- Others
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Packaging [Medical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Others]
- Oil and Gas
- Marine
- Power Generation
- Military
- Construction
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
