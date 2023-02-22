Global Software Container Market Size & Trends

The paramount competitors covered in the global software container market report are Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and VMware among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Software Container Market is expected to generate USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Due to advantages including a short configuration cycle, fine-grained resource control, and the ability to scale up and down programs in response to user or consumer demand, the market for software containers is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Software Container Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the organization size outlook, the large enterprises' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028

As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Monitoring and Logging

Security

Storage and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment

Management and Orchestration

Networking and Data Management Services

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

