Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,914 in the last 365 days.

Global Software Container Market Size & Trends

The paramount competitors covered in the global software container market report are Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and VMware among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Software Container Market is expected to generate USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Due to advantages including a short configuration cycle, fine-grained resource control, and the ability to scale up and down programs in response to user or consumer demand, the market for software containers is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Software Container Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the organization size outlook, the large enterprises' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and VMware among others, are some of the key players in the global software container market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/software-container-market-3952

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Monitoring and Logging
  • Security
  • Storage and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment
  • Management and Orchestration
  • Networking and Data Management Services
  • Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Software Container Market Size & Trends

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.