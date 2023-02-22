Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,849 in the last 365 days.

Affimed to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- HEIDELBERG, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST / 14:30 CET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/. A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact your conference representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102


Primary Logo

You just read:

Affimed to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.