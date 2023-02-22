Pet Food Market Report By 2027 | Size, Industry Overview, Insight, Segmentation and Growth Opportunities
Global pet food market value to reach US$ 154.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕
”, the global pet food market reached a value of US$ 112.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 154.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2027.
Pet food is specially formulated for domesticated animals to meet their specific nutritional needs. It comprises ingredients such as cereals, grains, vitamins, meat and meat by-products, fish derivatives, fats, oils, and fruits and vegetables. The meat derivatives used in pet food are a by-product of the human food industry. Currently, fresh, canned, dry, and semi-moist pet foods, as well as kibbles, biscuits, and treats are some of the commonly available product variants.
Pet Food Market Trends:
The growing demand for quality pet food and the rising trend of pet adoption are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the inflating consumer per capita income and the burgeoning awareness regarding pet health are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, key players in the market are investing in advanced technology to introduce innovative and nutritious pet food products using organic raw materials and natural flavorings, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, rising pet humanization and the availability of pet food in various retail outlets, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, pet stores, and online retailers, are accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of premium packaged and branded pet food and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of pet food are positively supporting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
• Mars Petcare Inc.
• Nestlé Purina Pet Care
• Hill's Pet Nutrition
• The J.M. Smucker Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Pet Type:
• Dog Food
• Cat Food
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Dry Pet Food
• Wet and Canned Pet Food
• Snacks and Treats
Breakup by Pricing Type:
• Mass Products
• Premium Products
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
• Animal Derived
• Plant Derived
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
