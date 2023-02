Pet Food Market Report By 2027 | Size, Industry Overview, Insight, Segmentation and Growth Opportunities

Pet Food Market

Global pet food market value to reach US$ 154.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global pet food market reached a value of US$ 112.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 154.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2027. Pet food is specially formulated for domesticated animals to meet their specific nutritional needs. It comprises ingredients such as cereals, grains, vitamins, meat and meat by-products, fish derivatives, fats, oils, and fruits and vegetables. The meat derivatives used in pet food are a by-product of the human food industry. Currently, fresh, canned, dry, and semi-moist pet foods, as well as kibbles, biscuits, and treats are some of the commonly available product variants. Moreover, the inflating consumer per capita income and the burgeoning awareness regarding pet health are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, key players in the market are investing in advanced technology to introduce innovative and nutritious pet food products using organic raw materials and natural flavorings, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, rising pet humanization and the availability of pet food in various retail outlets, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, pet stores, and online retailers, are accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of premium packaged and branded pet food and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of pet food are positively supporting the market growth. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:โ€ข Mars Petcare Inc.โ€ข Nestlรฉ Purina Pet Careโ€ข Hill's Pet Nutritionโ€ข The J.M. Smucker CompanyKey Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel.Breakup by Pet Type:โ€ข Dog Foodโ€ข Cat Foodโ€ข OthersBreakup by Product Type:โ€ข Dry Pet Foodโ€ข Wet and Canned Pet Foodโ€ข Snacks and TreatsBreakup by Pricing Type:โ€ข Mass Productsโ€ข Premium ProductsBreakup by Ingredient Type:โ€ข Animal Derivedโ€ข Plant DerivedBreakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarketsโ€ข Specialty Storesโ€ข Online Storesโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others) 