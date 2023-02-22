Journey Healthcare Offers Ketamine Therapy at Two Locations in Pennsylvania

Ketamine therapy, the FDA-approved treatment for depression, is now available in Pittsburgh.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP & MURRYSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s misleading and over-simplified to call it a wonder drug, but Ketamine, once used mainly as an anesthetic in operating rooms, is now an effective treatment for some cases of major depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

And yes, Ketamine therapy in Pittsburgh is close to home. Journey Healthcare offers ketamine therapy at two Pennsylvania locations.

“Intranasal esketamine treatment for depression is not only crucially important, but it is provenly effective,” said Daniel Garrighan, the Director of Operations at Journey Healthcare.

“It’s a good fit for the broad range of medication assisted treatments that are a part of Journey Healthcare’s integrative psychiatry, the concept of addressing each person as a whole—mind, body, and spirit, using methods that work best for the individual.”

Garrighan emphasizes that ketamine therapy for depression is also very timely. “There is a renaissance in psychedelic medicine. It is why Journey Healthcare is now offering physician-directed, evidence-based Ketamine therapy treatments at its Robinson Township and Murrysville locations in Pennsylvania.”

Although Ketamine comes in several forms, the only one approved by the FDA---as a medication for depression---is the nasal spray, Spravato.

He enthusiastically adds that ketamine therapy works effectively and fast. “Benefits often begin to appear within just hours, and clinical trials with ketamine have shown peak mood elevation within 24-36 hours of treatment.”

Using Spravato, Ketamine therapy in Pittsburg offers patients a high (50-70 percent) success rate of reducing or eliminating severe depression symptoms, vs. traditional antidepressants which have a lower (40-45 percent) success rate. Some do not work at all.

Journey Healthcare’s Daniel Garrighan cautions that, while Ketamine therapy is valuable and effective,” Spravato is not used as a medication to prevent or relieve pain, to reduce suicidal thoughts or actions, or to replace hospitalizations, even if there is a noticeable improvement after the first dose.

“After all,” he pointed out, “the Journey Healthcare goal is to not only see our patients get well but to stay well.”

