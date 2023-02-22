Organic Acids Market Size Projected to Surpass US$ 36.4 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.26
Widespread adoption of organic acids in personal care and cosmetic products and surging demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products are growth factors.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Organic Acids Market: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global organic acids market size reached US$ 22.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26% during 2022-2027.
Organic acids are organic compounds characterized by their weak acidic properties. They are manufactured through the fermentation of biomass, molasses, starch, and agro-industrial residues, such as sugarcane and fruit peels. Some of the commonly utilized organic acids encompass formic, gluconic, lactic, benzoic, and gluconic acid. They are widely used as emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, antioxidants, acidulants, and preservatives due to their less reactive nature and resistance to extreme temperatures. As a result, organic acids are largely used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to enhance the shelf life of food products.
Organic Acids Market Trends:
The increasing utilization of organic acids as an alternative to antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in animal feed and the rapid expansion in the F&B sector are primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of organic acids in personal care and cosmetic products and surging demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the implementation of numerous initiatives by governments of various countries to promote the production of bio-based organic acids from renewable resources is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising product employment to produce intermediates and petrochemical products and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are positively contributing to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• BASF SE
• Cargill Incorporated
• Celanese Corporation
• Dow Inc.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.
• Tate & Lyle PLC
• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on type, source and end user.
Breakup by Type:
• Acetic Acid
• Citric Acid
• Formic Acid
• Lactic Acid
• Gluconic Acid
• Fumaric Acid
• Itaconic Acid
• Others
Breakup by Source:
• Biomass
• Molasses
• Starch
• Chemical Synthesis
• Argo-Industrial Residue
Breakup by End User:
• Food and Beverage
• Animal Feed
• Chemical and Industrial
• Pharmaceuticals
• Personal Care
• Agriculture
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
