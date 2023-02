Organic Acids Market Size Projected to Surpass US$ 36.4 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.26

Organic Acids Market

Widespread adoption of organic acids in personal care and cosmetic products and surging demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products are growth factors.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œOrganic Acids Market: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global organic acids market size reached US$ 22.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26% during 2022-2027.Organic acids are organic compounds characterized by their weak acidic properties. They are manufactured through the fermentation of biomass, molasses, starch, and agro-industrial residues, such as sugarcane and fruit peels. Some of the commonly utilized organic acids encompass formic, gluconic, lactic, benzoic, and gluconic acid.โ€ฏThey are widely used as emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, antioxidants, acidulants, and preservatives due to their less reactive nature and resistance to extreme temperatures. As a result, organic acids are largely used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to enhance the shelf life of food products.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-acids-market/requestsample Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.Organic Acids Market Trends:The increasing utilization of organic acids as an alternative to antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in animal feed and the rapid expansion in the F&B sector are primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of organic acids in personal care and cosmetic products and surging demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the implementation of numerous initiatives by governments of various countries to promote the production of bio-based organic acids from renewable resources is creating a positive outlook for the market.โ€ฏBesides this, the rising product employment to produce intermediates and petrochemical products and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are positively contributing to the market growth.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4562&method=1 Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:โ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Cargill Incorporatedโ€ข Celanese Corporationโ€ข Dow Inc.โ€ข Koninklijke DSM N.V.โ€ข DuPont de Nemours Inc.โ€ข Eastman Chemical Companyโ€ข Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.โ€ข Tate & Lyle PLCโ€ข The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.Key Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the market based on type, source and end user.Breakup by Type:โ€ข Acetic Acidโ€ข Citric Acidโ€ข Formic Acidโ€ข Lactic Acidโ€ข Gluconic Acidโ€ข Fumaric Acidโ€ข Itaconic Acidโ€ข OthersBreakup by Source:โ€ข Biomassโ€ข Molassesโ€ข Starchโ€ข Chemical Synthesisโ€ข Argo-Industrial ResidueBreakup by End User:โ€ข Food and Beverageโ€ข Animal Feedโ€ข Chemical and Industrialโ€ข Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Personal Careโ€ข Agricultureโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ & ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4562&flag=C Key highlights of the report:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports by IMARC Group:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.