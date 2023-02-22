MLOps Market is Expected to Generate $23.1 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in digital and internet penetration around the world serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global MLOps market. Based on component, the platform segment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global MLOps market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global MLOps market garnered $983.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $23.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 37.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $983.6 million Market Size in 2031 $23.1 billion CAGR 37.5% No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments covered component, deployment mode, organization size, industrial vertical, and region Drivers Surge in digital and internet penetration around the world



Increase in adoption of MLOps technology across enterprises to enhance operation & productivity Opportunities Increasing investments in the healthcare sector Restraints Inaccessible data and data security



Rigid business models



Lack of engineering skills

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global mlops market. This is attributed to surge in need of AI/ML-based project among enterprises for improving their customers’ needs and to upsurge their revenue opportunity.

The demand for MLOps is likely to increase even more in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global MLOps market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industrial vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the platform segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global MLOps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 39.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global MLOps market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 39.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprises size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-third of the global MLOps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global MLOps market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global MLOps market analyzed in the research include Akira AI, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Databricks, Inc., GAVS Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Alteryx.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global MLOps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

