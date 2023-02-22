Perfume Market Size (US$ 47.6 Billion) and Growth Rate 2027: Outlook, Latest Insights, Data and Top Companies
Perfume is a fragrant liquid made using essential oils or aromatic compounds, alcohol, fixatives, and blending of natural or synthetic materials.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global perfume market size reached US$ 33.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2022-2027.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Perfume is a fragrant liquid made using essential oils or aromatic compounds, alcohol, fixatives, and solvents. It involves the careful selection and blending of natural or synthetic materials. Amongst these, essential oils are extracted from natural sources, such as flowers, leaves, bark, leaves, roots, fruits, resins, gums, and spices, while alcohol is used as a fixative to help the scent last longer. Perfumes offer various benefits, such as boosting self-confidence, improving one's mood, and providing therapeutic effects. Eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and eau de cologne are some of the product variants available in the market.
𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The growing trend of personal grooming and the increasing demand for unique and exotic fragrant are the key factors boosting the market growth. Additionally, rising consumer expenditure power and surging demand for premium fragrances are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of lighter-scented and natural product variants with a warm and rich orient fragrance consisting of exotic ingredients, such as flowers, musk, amber, and oud, combined with their easy availability in online retail stores, are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, key market players are using aggressive advertising techniques and advanced technology to promote their brands and increase their product portfolio, which is accelerating the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising social media influence, and evolving fashion trends, are boosting the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.
• Avon Products Inc.
• Natura Cosméticos SA
• Chanel SA
• Coty Inc.
• LVMH
• L'Oréal SA.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on perfume type, category and distribution channel.
Breakup by Perfume Type:
• Premium Perfume Products
• Mass Perfume Products
Breakup by Category:
• Female Fragrances
• Male Fragrances
• Unisex Fragrances
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Speciality stores
• Departmental stores
• Online stores
• Hypermarkets & supermarkets
• Others
Regional Insights:
• Brazil
• United States
• Germany
• France
• Russia
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
