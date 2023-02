Perfume Market Size (US$ 47.6 Billion) and Growth Rate 2027: Outlook, Latest Insights, Data and Top Companies

Perfume Market

Perfume is a fragrant liquid made using essential oils or aromatic compounds, alcohol, fixatives, and blending of natural or synthetic materials.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global perfume market size reached US$ 33.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2022-2027.๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž:Base Year of the Analysis: 2022Historical Period: 2017-2022Forecast Period: 2023-2028Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Perfume is a fragrant liquid made using essential oils or aromatic compounds, alcohol, fixatives, and solvents. It involves the careful selection and blending of natural or synthetic materials. Amongst these, essential oils are extracted from natural sources, such as flowers, leaves, bark, leaves, roots, fruits, resins, gums, and spices, while alcohol is used as a fixative to help the scent last longer. Perfumes offer various benefits, such as boosting self-confidence, improving one's mood, and providing therapeutic effects. Eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and eau de cologne are some of the product variants available in the market.๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The growing trend of personal grooming and the increasing demand for unique and exotic fragrant are the key factors boosting the market growth. Additionally, rising consumer expenditure power and surging demand for premium fragrances are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of lighter-scented and natural product variants with a warm and rich orient fragrance consisting of exotic ingredients, such as flowers, musk, amber, and oud, combined with their easy availability in online retail stores, are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, key market players are using aggressive advertising techniques and advanced technology to promote their brands and increase their product portfolio, which is accelerating the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising social media influence, and evolving fashion trends, are boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.
โ€ข Avon Products Inc.
โ€ข Natura Cosmรฉticos SA
โ€ข Chanel SA
โ€ข Coty Inc.
โ€ข LVMH
โ€ข L'Orรฉal SA.

Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on perfume type, category and distribution channel.

Breakup by Perfume Type:
โ€ข Premium Perfume Products
โ€ข Mass Perfume Products

Breakup by Category:
โ€ข Female Fragrances
โ€ข Male Fragrances
โ€ข Unisex Fragrances

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
โ€ข Speciality stores
โ€ข Departmental stores
โ€ข Online stores
โ€ข Hypermarkets & supermarkets
โ€ข Others

Regional Insights:
โ€ข Brazil
โ€ข United States
โ€ข Germany
โ€ข France
โ€ข Russia 