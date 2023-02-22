Smart Food Packaging Market Size and Regional Forecast [2023-2032] | Industry Share, Growth, and Future Demand

Companies covered in Smart Food Packaging Market are Crown Holdings, Inc., Constar International Inc., Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Sysco Corporation, Filtration Group Corporation, Graham Packaging Company, Insignia Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart food packaging market size is projected to exhibit robust growth owing to the ever-increasing online retail sector. The increasing shift in consumer preferences and lifestyles as well as rapid urbanization have led to an increase in the demand for packaged and extended shelf-stable food and beverages.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global economy. Nationwide lockdowns and traveling restrictions have disrupted the global supply chain, negatively impacting businesses across the globe. Countries across the world are constantly working on addressing the challenges that have arisen during the crisis. At fortune business Insights, we are constantly analyzing these challenges in order to provide feasible solutions.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Smart Food Packaging Market Report:

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Constar International Inc.

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Filtration Group Corporation

Graham Packaging Company

Insignia Technologies

Others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Some of the key technologies used in smart food packaging include:

Active Packaging: This type of packaging contains components that interact with the food product to maintain its quality and freshness. For example, oxygen scavengers and moisture absorbers can be added to the packaging to prevent oxidation and mold growth.

Intelligent Packaging: This type of packaging includes sensors, indicators, and RFID tags that can detect changes in the environment inside the package and provide real-time information to consumers and suppliers. For example, a temperature indicator can show if the food has been stored at the correct temperature, while an RFID tag can provide information about the origin and quality of the food.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): This type of packaging alters the atmosphere inside the package to slow down the growth of microorganisms and extend the shelf life of the food. For example, a gas mixture of nitrogen and carbon dioxide can be used to reduce the oxygen level in the package.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rapid Expansion of the E-commerce Industry to Derive Growth

With access to millions of websites at the touch of a button, consumers are aggressively switching to e-commerce websites. To infer, as per a report published by Statista, food packaging, in 2019, the online retail sales contributed 14.1% of the total retail sales worldwide. The increasing growth of the e-retail sector is estimated to drive the demand for smart food packaging. In addition, the increasing demand for food safety and long shelf life owing to the increasing variety of food products to be delivered is projected to further strengthen the growth of the global smart food packaging market.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Food in U.S. to Help North America Lead

The smart food packaging market in North America is projected to showcase immense growth owing to the high demand for a long shelf life of food items among consumers in the U.S. Busy lifestyle and hectic schedule of the working population are predicted to drive the growth of smart food packaging in the region. For instance, according to a fact published on Dosomething.org, People in the U.S. eat 31% more packaged food items compared to fresh food.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow progressively during the forecast timeline. The high rate of production and export of dairy products and fruits in the region is projected to drive the growth of smart food packaging in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Research and Development to Aid Key Players Expand Business

The global smart food packaging market incorporates numerous third-party manufacturers and in-house firms contributing to the industry. Prominent Enterprises are focusing on capitalizing on research and development activities for the better and improved product packaging output, customized as per the product’s shelf-life requirements. This will help them expand their business on a bigger scale.

