MGTO welcomes Taiwan travel trade to Macao for exchange and familiarization to spur tourism and economic recovery

MACAU, February 22 - Macao’s travel trade organizations invited over 60 members of the travel trade from Taiwan region to Macao for a familiarization trip and hosted a Taiwan & Macao travel trade networking seminar in Macao today (22 February). Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) welcomed industry delegates of both sides to keep enhancing tourism cooperation for tourism and economic recovery in Macao and Taiwan region.

Visit Macao and Hengqin to experience new elements

Arranged by Travel Industry Council of Macau, Macau Travel Agency Association and Association of Macao Tourist Agents, over 60 travel industry delegates from Taiwan Region arrived in Macao earlier for a five-day (21 - 25 February) familiarization trip. They visited tourism facilities and attractions in Macao and Hengqin for a first-hand experience of brand-new tourism elements, which will inspire their design of Macao travel products and Macao-Hengqin twin-destination tourism products for future launch in the Taiwan market. Their visit facilitated tourism revival and exchange between Macao, Hengqin and Taiwan region.

Industry networking seminar for redevelopment of visitor source markets

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes was invited to attend and address the Taiwan & Macao travel trade networking seminar today (22 February). After three years of the pandemic, she welcomed industry delegates from Taiwan region to visit Macao once again for exchange and familiarization. She expressed hope that industry operators from both sides can ride on this seminar to redevelop visitor source markets and invigorate the tourism industry and economy. MGTO also assigned a representative to present the latest travel information of Macao to attendees.

Build the platform for tourism and economic revival

The delegation attending the networking seminar include delegates from 58 Taiwan travel agencies. The seminar also featured a business matching session joined by industry delegates from 77 Macao’s hotels, travel agencies, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises as well as tourism-related facilities in the afternoon. A platform was rebuilt for the travel trade of both sides to exchange face-to-face and discuss business opportunities.

Taiwan region has been one of Macao’s important visitor source markets. With the lifting of border restrictions in Macao, airline services have been successively increasing between Macao and Taiwan region. MGTO has commenced the marketing campaign for Taiwan, including the launch of special travel offers to Macao, organizing familiarization group visits to Macao for exchange and networking, as well as inviting KOLs to Macao for destination promotion and check-in on social media. Vigorous endeavors are made to welcome Taiwan visitors to Macao for travel and spending.