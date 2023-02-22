Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,858 in the last 365 days.

806 Temporary Residency Applications Handled in 2022

MACAU, February 22 - In 2022, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 806 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 511 renewal applications, 20 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 275 new applications.

According to the statistics and industry classification of approved new applications in 2022, 5 cases involved are in education, financial services and other industries.

For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/

You just read:

806 Temporary Residency Applications Handled in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.