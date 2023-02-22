806 Temporary Residency Applications Handled in 2022

MACAU, February 22 - In 2022, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 806 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 511 renewal applications, 20 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 275 new applications.

According to the statistics and industry classification of approved new applications in 2022, 5 cases involved are in education, financial services and other industries.

For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/