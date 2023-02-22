POLICE COMMISSIONER MR. MANGAU CONGRATULATES RSIPF WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CLUB ON SECOND PLACE FINISH

Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Mr. Mostyn Mangau, has congratulated the RSIPF Women’s Football Club on their second place in this season’s Solomon Islands Women’s Premier League.

The Royals were chasing their 3rd consecutive first place finish but finished one point off top spot for the 2022/23 season.

Commissioner Mangau showed his support for the team by attending the final match of the season, and giving the pre-match and post-match team talks.

“I salute these policewomen and acknowledge them for they not only represents our police force but also represent our country as we are gearing towards the Pacific Games 2023. Congratulations on another successful season,” says Mr. Mangau.

He says, “Even though you did not win this year, you have made our police force and country proud. I will provide full support to the team next season and I hope we will see another win for the RSIPF Women’s Football Club.”

