Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,858 in the last 365 days.

POLICE COMMISSIONER MR. MANGAU CONGRATULATES RSIPF WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CLUB ON SECOND PLACE FINISH

POLICE COMMISSIONER MR. MANGAU CONGRATULATES RSIPF WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CLUB ON SECOND PLACE FINISH

 

Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Mr. Mostyn Mangau, has congratulated the RSIPF Women’s Football Club on their second place in this season’s Solomon Islands Women’s Premier League.

The Royals were chasing their 3rd consecutive first place finish but finished one point off top spot for the 2022/23 season.

Commissioner Mangau showed his support for the team by attending the final match of the season, and giving the pre-match and post-match team talks.

“I salute these policewomen and acknowledge them for they not only represents our police force but also represent our country as we are gearing towards the Pacific Games 2023. Congratulations on another successful season,” says Mr. Mangau.

He says, “Even though you did not win this year, you have made our police force and country proud. I will provide full support to the team next season and I hope we will see another win for the RSIPF Women’s Football Club.”

End//

You just read:

POLICE COMMISSIONER MR. MANGAU CONGRATULATES RSIPF WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CLUB ON SECOND PLACE FINISH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.