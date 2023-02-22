Government welcomes important visit of China’s trade promotion delegation.

The Solomon Islands government has welcomed the visit of the Vice-chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and members of his delegation to the country.

The acknowledgement of the visit was made during a reception hosted by the People’s Republic of China’s Embassy in Honiara on Monday (21 February 2023).

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele when addressing guests at the reception said he had the opportunity to discuss with, vice-chairman Chen Jian’an and his team about some key government priorities that if fully supported and implemented can mutually benefit both countries.

Minister Manele said these priorities include developing infrastructure projects across Solomon Islands and promotion of trade between the two countries.

In supporting this development endeavor, the Solomon Islands government has signed 11 different (but related) MoUs with the Peoples Republic of China recently.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele at the reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy for Vice-chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and members of his delegation. In this photo is the Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration, Hon. Fredrick Kologeto and the PRC Ambassador Li Ming.

“I would encourage private sector representatives from both countries to explore the trade and investment opportunities under these MoUs,” Minister Manele added.

The Minister further stressed that Solomon Islands have consistently recorded trade surplus with China over the years.

“The 2019 trade data shows China is by far the single most important trade partner for Solomon Islands, accounting for 63% of our total exports and 13% of our total imports.

“With a generous offer by China to accord Solomon Islands’ exports with zero duty market access for 98% of tariff lines, this already mutually beneficial trade relation can reach a new height with more than 8000 tariff lines available for duty-free treatment by China,” the Minister remarked.

Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration, Hon. Fredrick Kologeto is anticipating the CCPIT’s trip will bring about some positive outcomes regarding trade and investment between Solomon Islands and China.

He said the Solomon Islands government truly honors the bilateral relationship and cooperation the two countries have established.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE