Reell Names Aaron Kinning as Global Product Line Manager for Transportation Motion

New role recognizes strong leadership performance and ongoing commitment to Reell's values and mission

ST. PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) February 22, 2023

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in small package position and motion control, has announced that Aaron Kinning has been promoted to the role of Global Product Line Manager for Reell's Transportation Motion Business Unit. This new role recognizes Aaron's strong performance in support of Reell's business planning, new product development, and CRD processes. Aaron has also been instrumental in the design and implementation of Reell's new CRM system, which greatly improves Reell's ability to connect with customers..

The announcement was made by Reell's Vice President of Sales and Customer Service, Jack Field. "Since joining Reell, Aaron has provided strong leadership and support for all of our sales activities. He has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to Reell's values and mission. I'm confident Aaron will use his new role to grow Reell's global transportation business."

A native Minnesotan, Aaron holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He currently lives in the Twin Cities area and will continue serving Reell customers from Reell's Corporate Headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries. https://reell.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/reell_names_aaron_kinning_as_global_product_line_manager_for_transportation_motion/prweb19183729.htm