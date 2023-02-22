Newest MAC ezPayCheck Assists Restaurant Owners With Paycheck Processing and Tip Disbursement

Latest 2023 ezPaycheck is available in Macintosh and Windows versions (sold separately) to assist restaurant employers in processing paychecks and tips seamlessly. This latest version is available to test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

The newest 2023 Macintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com offers state and federal calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for restaurant establishments. ezPaycheck includes options to handle paychecks for tips, salary hourly pay, tips and differential shift pay. The new version now supports up to 500 employees with one flat rate of 139.00 per calendar year for a single installation.

"Restaurant establishments no longer have to rely on outsourcing to process payroll and handle tips with the new 2023 MAC version of ezPaycheck software."said Halfpricesoft.com's Founder, Dr. Ge.

ezPaycheck is available in MAC version and also in a Windows version compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 8 as well as other Windows systems. Download and test for compatibility before purchase at https://bit.ly/3Kpairf

ezPaycheck payroll and check printing software unique features include:



Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: preprinted forms for Copy A required when printing W2 and W3)

Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solutions are welcome to start the 30-day test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: https://bit.ly/3Kpairf

