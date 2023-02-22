A&W ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

TRADING SYMBOL: TSX: AW.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - In conjunction with the release of its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results, the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Susan Senecal, President & CEO and Kelly Blankstein, CFO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will review fourth quarter financial results and corporate developments. The financial results will be released by newswire on the morning of March 1, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384598351.

For participants who wish to ask questions or are unable to join via webcast, please dial one of the following numbers approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call and quote "A&W Revenue Royalties" when prompted by the operator or conference ID 56638373:

1-416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786 Tollfree

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available for one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384598351.

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

