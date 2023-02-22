Brainomix Technology Integrated into New UK Atrial Fibrillation Study

The study will assess the role of Huawei's wearable technology to detect atrial fibrillation in post-stroke patients

OXFORD, England, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix has announced its involvement in a new study sponsored by the University of Liverpool focused on post-stroke atrial fibrillation (AF). Sites with existing clinical deployments of Brainomix's e-Stroke platform will utilize the AI system to collect real-time imaging data and securely transfer to the central investigators.

The Liverpool-Huawei Stroke Study aims to determine the clinical effectiveness, cost effectiveness, and acceptability of Huawei Smartwear to detect AF in patients following an acute ischemic stroke. Ultimately, the aim is to improve detection of AF to initiate earlier treatment and reduce risk of recurrent stroke in populations post-stroke.

Atrial fibrillation is a common heart rhythm disorder which increases the risk of stroke five-fold and is estimated to affect 24% of post-stroke patients. Its detection is critical to initiate appropriate monitoring and treatment to reduce the risk of recurrent stroke but is often challenging and unreliable.

Dr George Harston, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Brainomix said, "We are pleased to be involved in the Liverpool-Huawei Stroke Study, where our e-Stroke platform can provide trial investigators with high-quality, prospectively processed descriptive baseline imaging data."

As an Oxford-based AI-powered MedTech company, Brainomix is highly supportive of this type of innovative research activity in the UK. As the leading provider of stroke AI imaging solutions across the NHS it is well positioned to support future trials of a similar design.

Chief Investigator, Prof Gregory Lip, who is Price-Evans Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science said, "We are delighted by this collaboration with Brainomix, which enhances our growing research portfolio into stroke and atrial fibrillation research, and would help inform clinical practice and improve our care and management of these patients."

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the e-Stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients.

