Never Give Up! PUMA Signs Legendary Marathon Runner Edna Kiplagat

Sports company PUMA has signed legendary Kenyan marathon runner Edna Kiplagat, who will start competing in the company's products at the Boston Marathon on April 17.

Her trademark attitude to never quit a marathon race has made her a fan favorite among marathon runners. In a career that has already spanned more than two decades, Kiplagat, who is a mother of five, has won major marathons in New York, London and Boston and two World Championships titles.

"You can't talk about the marathon in recent years without talking about Edna Kiplagat," said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing. "She has been an inspiration to many young runners and still has the hunger and dedication to go for the big wins. It's a great honor to have her as a part of the PUMA Family."

Edna has won the Boston Marathon as recently as 2021 and for 2023, she has once again set her sights on reaching the finish at Copley Square in a top position.

"I was impressed with PUMA's line up of products and their close support for their athletes," said Edna Kiplagat. "That's why I am excited to join PUMA and look forward to an exciting season ahead."

PUMA introduced a new line-up of products featuring the company's NITRO technology for long-distance performance runners and has since signed several athletes such as Olympic medalist Molly Seidel, Sondre Moen and Hendrik Pfeiffer.

Kiplagat will wear PUMA's latest road running shoes such as the Deviate NITRO Elite 2, which is made with a carbon fiber PWRPLATE that ensures stability and maximum running efficiency combined with the supreme cushioning of PUMA's NITRO Elite foam.

