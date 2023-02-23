RD Land and Torture Garden Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Bring Cutting-Edge Adult Experiences to VR
UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RD Land, a revolutionary multisensory adult-safe webXR multiverse for radical self-expression in web3, has announced a new partnership with Torture Garden, the world's largest Fetish and Body Art Club. The collaboration will bring cutting-edge adult experiences to RD Land's multiverse, offering guests the opportunity to explore their fetish & alter ego in a safe and secure virtual environment.
As part of the partnership, Torture Garden will be building their Virtual HQ in RD Land, a unique space that will host adult events and exclusive experiences. The partnership will bring the excitement of Torture Garden's immersive events to RD Land's multiverse, allowing users to participate in innovative adult experiences while exploring the multisensory webXR metaverse.
"At RD Land, we're thrilled to partner with Torture Garden to bring adult experiences to our webXR multiverse. Our focus on diversity and inclusivity aligns perfectly with Torture Garden's commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all guests. Together, we're ushering in a new era of adult entertainment in virtual reality." said Angelina Aleksandrovich, Founder and CEO of RD Land.
With a focus on diversity and inclusivity RD Land is dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+, womxn, BIPOC, LATAM, specially-abled and adult content creators. Torture Garden shares this commitment, making it the right partner to bring a new level of adult experiences to RD Land's virtual world.
This partnership marks a new era of adult entertainment in virtual reality. RD Land and Torture Garden are excited to bring their cutting-edge experiences to guests around the world.
About RD Land
RDLand is a multisensory, adult-safe web XR metaverse for progressive entertainment & virtual relationships. A category-defining product that allows people to meet anonymously across the world and build relationships over shared interests and ideologies. A place for LGBTQ+, womxn, BIPOC, LATAM & specially-abled content creators to showcase their work, build interactive communities, and monetize their name, image, and likeness in the Web 3.0 ecosystem leveraging on the blockchain technology to run a transparent, secure, and user-friendly virtual economy with its own currency — RD Coin (RDC) — and where every asset is a non-fungible token (NFT) owned by a dreamer.
About Torture Garden
Torture Garden is the World’s largest Fetish / Body Art Club. Our Events Attract 1,800 - 5,000 people monthly to various London and European Venues, including Rome, Berlin and Tokyo. TG International events are now expanding across the Globe, including a rapid expansion in North America where "The MetGala of Kink" in the last 2 years alone has hosted landmark events in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and soon San Francisco.
For those of you seeking an experience far beyond the norm, that feel you have nowhere to go where you can truly be yourself, step into TG world. Your experience is what you choose to make it. You can dress as your most extravagant and extreme version of yourself; experience world class performances, body artists and designers, dance for hours to your favourite DJ's, or venture into playrooms and dungeons for your own dark, erotic encounters.
