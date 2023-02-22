Navigating the Future of Surgery: An Overview of the Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market | CAGR of 6.4% from- 2030

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical navigation systems are computer-assisted technologies that use imaging and tracking techniques to provide real-time guidance to surgeons during surgical procedures. These systems help surgeons navigate complex anatomy, visualize and access hard-to-reach areas, and make more precise incisions or tissue removal.

The primary components of a surgical navigation system are a computer workstation, specialized software, and tracking devices. The software combines images from various sources, such as CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, or X-rays, and generates a 3D virtual model of the patient's anatomy. The tracking devices, such as infrared cameras, electromagnetic sensors, or laser pointers, are attached to surgical instruments or the patient's body, allowing the system to track their position and orientation in real-time.

According to the report, the global surgical navigation systems industry was estimated at $940.68 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

During surgery, the surgeon can view the virtual model and the position of the surgical instruments relative to the patient's anatomy on a monitor or through a head-mounted display. The system provides visual and audio cues to guide the surgeon to the target area, avoiding critical structures and minimizing the risk of damage to healthy tissues.

Surgical navigation systems are used in a wide range of surgical procedures, including neurosurgery, orthopedics, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) surgery, and minimally invasive surgery. They can improve the accuracy and safety of surgical interventions, reduce the risk of complications and revision surgeries, and improve patient outcomes.

However, surgical navigation systems require specialized training and expertise to use effectively, and they can be expensive to implement and maintain. Additionally, they are not suitable for all surgical procedures, and there may be limitations in their accuracy and precision.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of surgical navigation technology in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and high prevalence of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer, strokes, and cerebrovascular diseases propel the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market. On the other hand, high cost of surgical navigation systems impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in healthcare expenditure in emerging Asia-Pacific economies, such as India, China, and others is expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in the number of elective surgeries across the world, which impacted the global surgical navigation systems market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

Increases adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in incidence & prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of orthopedic & ENT disorders drive the growth of the surgical navigation systems market.

Such systems may be mechanical, electromagnetic, or optical. The most common are optical devices, either passive or active. In the former, cameras locate specific markers such as reflective targets, particular shapes, or colors. Active systems locate LEDs.

Surgical navigation systems use several segments to provide real-time guidance to surgeons during surgical procedures. These segments include:

Imaging: This segment includes various imaging modalities, such as CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, or X-rays, which are used to generate a 3D virtual model of the patient's anatomy.

Tracking: This segment involves tracking devices, such as infrared cameras, electromagnetic sensors, or laser pointers, which are attached to surgical instruments or the patient's body to track their position and orientation in real-time.

Software: This segment includes specialized software that combines the images from the imaging segment and the tracking data from the tracking segment to generate a 3D virtual model of the patient's anatomy.

Display: This segment includes a monitor or a head-mounted display that displays the virtual model and the position of the surgical instruments relative to the patient's anatomy in real-time.

Instrumentation: This segment includes specialized surgical instruments that are designed to be compatible with the tracking devices and the navigation software.

All of these segments work together to provide real-time guidance to the surgeon during the surgical procedure, helping them to navigate complex anatomy, avoid critical structures, and make more precise incisions or tissue removal.

North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rise in consumer spending on the healthcare industry drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to huge patient population (leading to more surgeries and invasive procedures), increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Stryker Corporation

Brainlab AG

Scopis GmbH

Medtronic Plc.

Intersect ENT

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Amplitude Surgical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

B. Braun Melsungen AG

