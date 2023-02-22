Nanoceramic Powder Market Expected to Reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 17.3%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global nanoceramic powder market size reached US$ 7.46 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Nanoceramic Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global nanoceramic powder market size reached US$ 7.46 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Nanoceramic powder refers to a ceramic powder with particles less than a hundred nanometers in diameter. They include oxides, carbides, nitrides, and borides prepared using various methods, including chemical synthesis, sol-gel processes, and high-energy ball milling. They exhibit unique physical and chemical properties that make them useful in a wide range of applications in numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and electronics.
Nanoceramic Powder Market Trends:
The increasing adoption of nanoceramic powders in the production of electronic components, such as capacitors and inductors, due to their high dielectric strength and low electrical conductivity is fueling the market growth. Moreover, the burgeoning healthcare sector and the increasing usage of nanoceramic powder in a wide range of biomedical applications, such as drug delivery, tissue engineering, and medical implants, in confluence with their growing utilization for improving the performance and durability of medical devices, is creating a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns and increasing applications of nanoceramic powder for improving the durability and lifespan of materials and reducing the need for frequent replacements are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the nanotechnology and development of new and improved methods for producing high-quality and pure nanoceramic powder are stimulating the growth of the market worldwide.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights
Oxide Powders
Carbide Powders
Nitride Powders
Boron Powders
Others
End Use Industry Insights
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Transportation
Medical
Chemical
Defense
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
ABM Nano LLC
Cerion LLC
Inframat Advanced Materials LLC (Inframat Corporation)
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.
Reade International Corp.,
