Revolutionizing Drug Delivery: An Analysis of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market and its Impact on Healthcare

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) are medical devices that deliver therapeutic substances across the skin and into the bloodstream. These systems are used to administer a variety of drugs, such as painkillers, hormone replacements, and cardiovascular medications.

TDDS typically consist of a patch or bandage that adheres to the skin and contains the drug in a reservoir or matrix. The patch is designed to release the drug over a specified period, usually ranging from several hours to several days, through the skin and into the bloodstream. The drug can be delivered through the skin using different mechanisms, such as passive diffusion, iontophoresis, or ultrasound.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market generated $52.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $87.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

One of the main advantages of TDDS is that they provide a non-invasive route of drug administration, avoiding the need for injections or oral medications. This can be particularly beneficial for patients who have difficulty swallowing or who require long-term medication. TDDS also offer improved drug bioavailability, as they bypass the first-pass metabolism that occurs when drugs are taken orally and metabolized by the liver.

However, TDDS also have some limitations. Some drugs may not be suitable for transdermal delivery due to their physicochemical properties, and the skin's barrier function can limit the amount of drug that can be delivered. TDDS may also cause skin irritation or allergic reactions in some patients, and careful monitoring is required to ensure that the correct dose of medication is delivered.

Overall, transdermal drug delivery systems offer a convenient and effective way of administering certain medications, particularly for chronic conditions where long-term drug delivery is required. However, careful consideration should be given to the choice of drug and the patient's individual needs and characteristics when selecting a TDDS.

Transdermal drug delivery systems are used in a variety of therapeutic areas, including:

Pain management: TDDS can be used to deliver pain relievers, such as opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), for the treatment of chronic pain.

Hormone replacement therapy: TDDS can be used to deliver hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone, for the treatment of menopausal symptoms, hypogonadism, and other hormone-related disorders.

Cardiovascular disorders: TDDS can be used to deliver medications for the treatment of hypertension, angina, and other cardiovascular conditions.

Neurological disorders: TDDS can be used to deliver medications for the treatment of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy.

Smoking cessation: TDDS can be used to deliver nicotine replacement therapy for individuals trying to quit smoking.

Motion sickness: TDDS can be used to deliver medications for the prevention of motion sickness.

Psychiatric disorders: TDDS can be used to deliver medications for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

The use of TDDS is expanding to other therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cancer, and vaccines. However, not all drugs can be effectively delivered via transdermal routes, and TDDS are not suitable for all patients. Therefore, it is important to consult a healthcare professional to determine whether TDDS is the right treatment option for a particular medical condition.

The transdermal drug delivery systems market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry. A number of players in the transdermal drug delivery systems market are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type of delivery, the passive segment dominated the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to rise in increased spending on healthcare facilities. Depending on application, the motion sickness segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of travelers

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to prolonged lockdown. However, the pandemic increased the importance of government healthcare facilities and healthcare spending across the globe.

Decrease in number of Covid-19 cases led to reopening of transdermal drug delivery system research facilities, which will help the market get back on track.

The rise in global geriatric population has significantly increased the demand for efficient and effective drug delivery systems. Furthermore, changing work culture and lifestyle across the globe has significantly increased the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, and arthritis. In addition, advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems have enabled in use for delivery a wide range of medicines. Also, major companies in the industry are focused on development of more advanced and efficient transdermal drug delivery systems.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Viatris Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Endo International plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Altaris, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

